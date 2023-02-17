The show portrays difficult subjects realistically, without sugar coating or melodrama.

While sexual assault, racism and drug addiction are no laughing matters, Jagged Little Pill, playing at the Fisher Theater through Feb. 26, tackles these weighty issues with equal measures of humor and heart. The musical, based on Alanis Morisette’s multi-platinum 1995 album of the same name, has lyrics by Morisette, music by Glen Ballard and a book by Diablo Cody (Juno). Directed by Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), the show also includes songs from Morisette’s later works and new show-specific numbers by Michael Farrell and Guy Sigsworth.

The story focuses on the Healy family, who live in an upscale Connecticut neighborhood. Determined to be the consummate suburban super mom, Mary Jane (Heidi Blickenstaff) hides behind a veneer of normalcy filled with hot yoga classes and celebratory paleo pancakes when her son, Nick (Dillon Klena), gets into Harvard. It doesn’t take long to see behind the perpetually smiling façade, Mary Jane is screaming inside. While she struggles to understand why her Black adopted daughter, Frankie, feels angry and alienated within this all-white community, she and her husband, Steve, have replaced sex and intimacy with sniping and distance. What’s more…she has a growing addiction to the opioids she was prescribed after being injured in a car accident.

Given the themes of the story, it is fitting that the female characters are the backbone of the show, and these actors do more than simply meet that challenge – they exceed it by leaps and bounds. Heidi Blickenstaff, reprising her Broadway role as Mary Jane, is a fierce and versatile performer, equally effective at repressing her emotions to maintain her shaky cover as she is at belting them out in the powerful song “Forgiven” at the end of Act One.

Other extraordinary actors include Lauren Chanel as Frankie, Jade McLeod as Jo, who gives a breathtaking rendition of “You Oughta Know” after best friend/lover Frankie betrays her and Allison Sheppard as Bella, a family friend who is sexually assaulted by a popular high school jock.

The story is carried by Morisette’s songs, which are remarkably prescient considering she was only 19 when she wrote those lyrics (with music was by Glen Ballard). the original album was released. The musical numbers are captivating and invigorating, thanks to choreography by Beyonce collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and the outstanding dancers who make every move count.

The show portrays difficult subjects realistically, without sugar coating or melodrama. The student who raped Bella at a party does not have his college admissions rescinded, even after she pressed charges. And, after finally acknowledging her drug addiction and spending three months in a rehab facility, Mary Jane relapses. “As so many of us do,” she says in a hilariously sarcastic twist on the annual family Christmas letter. But these harsh realities do not keep the show from ending on an uplifting note and a message of hope for all the “perfectly imperfect” people on the stage and in the audience.

Jagged Little Pill runs through Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. Ticket prices start at $40 (including facility and parking fees). For tickets or more information, call 313-872-1000 or visit www. For tickets or more information, call 313-872-1000 or visit broadwayindetroit.com.