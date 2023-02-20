An Inclusive Option

Temple Israel unveils all-gender and accessible bathrooms.

A few weeks ago, Temple Israel unveiled two all-gender and accessible bathrooms.

It’s a major step in inclusivity that Temple Israel’s Rabbi Jen Lader says the congregation has been “dreaming about for years.”

“It was a priority of the congregation and something we felt strongly about,” she explains. “Temple Israel has been really committed to the idea of inclusivity and accessibility.”

The two bathrooms are located near the temple’s chapel for easier access, which Lader says can be especially helpful for members with special needs or in wheelchairs. One is a larger and single accessible space, and the other is a standard bathroom with several stalls.

Both bathrooms have new signs that designate them for all-gender and accessible use.

“We’ve had feedback that not only our non-binary and trans congregants are thrilled about this,” Lader explains, “but also people whose partners are in wheelchairs, and because they’re different genders, they couldn’t accompany them into a bathroom to help them.

“Also special needs kids and older teens who might need a little bit of help,” she adds, “and for whom it was difficult for their parents to find a place to help them in a comfortable way.”

Lader says two bathrooms of different styles were included to help give congregants more options. The single bathroom, she says, is the only single bathroom available in the building.

“If someone’s not comfortable using a bathroom of either gender or sharing a bathroom of either gender, there’s a place that meets their needs,” she says, “as well as for people who need an accessible bathroom.”

New accessibility features that have been added to the bathrooms include handicap accessible buttons to open the door inbound or outbound, rails adjacent to the toilet, the removal of any barriers to make it easier for people to transition from wheelchair or walker to toilet, and a lock to indicate if a stall is vacant.

“We’re just so excited that this is meeting so many people’s different needs,” Lader says.

While Temple Israel declined to share the cost of the project, the bathrooms were created out of existing male and female bathrooms. One was gutted to open up a larger and more accessible single space, while the other was transformed into an all-gender bathroom with multiple stalls.

“We want to make sure that every single person in our community feels comfortable, safe, loved and supported in our building,” Lader explains. “We want to show people that we are active allies, and we’re willing to put in the work to make sure our families know this is a safe space.”

Lader says that all-gender and inclusive bathrooms are just one step that the temple is taking to create a congregation that’s welcoming to all. There’s a brand-new inclusion task force that she explains is committed to thinking about ways to make the building, programming and experience “better for everyone.”

“We’re thinking about how to make our sanctuary more inclusive,” Lader shares as an example.

“We’re talking about doing an all-needs holiday service so that people don’t have to worry about kids being loud or having sensory concerns. We’re really looking at all aspects of the temple.”