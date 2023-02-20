Hillel teacher Kim Stern, first-graders Eliana Shayne and Reese Stern, fourth-grader Audrey North and third-grader Sienna Stern.
More than 200 people joyfully brought in the new week at Hillel Day School’s Havdalapalooza, sponsored by Hunter Pasteur Homes and Star Trax Events.

The evening featured lively songs, crafts, live music and creative activities. Local clergy performed Havdalah blessings followed by a variety of fun Hebrew songs while families danced with glow sticks.

Second-graders Noa Lader and Avery Weisel.
Andrew Goldberg, Lucy Goldberg, Elana Ackerman and Isla Goldberg
The all-clergy band included Adat Shalom’s Hazzan Daniel Gross and Rabbi Daniel Horwitz, B’nai Moshe’s Rabbi Shalom Kantor, Shaarey Zedek’s Hazzan David Propis and Temple Israel’s Rabbi Jennifer Lader.

Adat Shalom’s Hazzan Daniel Gross, Shaarey Zedek’s Hazzan David Propis, Adat Shalom’s Rabbi Daniel Horwitz, B’nai Moshe’s Rabbi Shalom Kantor and Temple Israel’s Rabbi Jennifer Lader
Aryeh Gamer helps second-grader Naomi Wagner and fourth-grader Isabella Moses.
Attendees enjoyed sand art, slime making, cookie decorating, licorice havdalah candles, a bounce house and so much more thanks to Hillel’s partner organizations Adat Shalom, Aish, BBYO, Beth Ahm, B’nai Moshe, Congregation Shaarey Zedek, Frankel Jewish Academy, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, Tamarack Camps and Temple Israel.

Anna Stern (ECC4) and second-grader Matthew Stern.
Participants danced and sang along with Hillel parent Randy Kaplan.

