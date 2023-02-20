More than 200 people joyfully brought in the new week at Hillel Day School’s Havdalapalooza, sponsored by Hunter Pasteur Homes and Star Trax Events.

The evening featured lively songs, crafts, live music and creative activities. Local clergy performed Havdalah blessings followed by a variety of fun Hebrew songs while families danced with glow sticks.

The all-clergy band included Adat Shalom’s Hazzan Daniel Gross and Rabbi Daniel Horwitz, B’nai Moshe’s Rabbi Shalom Kantor, Shaarey Zedek’s Hazzan David Propis and Temple Israel’s Rabbi Jennifer Lader.

Attendees enjoyed sand art, slime making, cookie decorating, licorice havdalah candles, a bounce house and so much more thanks to Hillel’s partner organizations Adat Shalom, Aish, BBYO, Beth Ahm, B’nai Moshe, Congregation Shaarey Zedek, Frankel Jewish Academy, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, Tamarack Camps and Temple Israel.

Participants danced and sang along with Hillel parent Randy Kaplan.