From right: Michael Abramsky, Ari Abramsky, Darren Rogow, Basil Rogow and Ruby Rogow make soup kits with Metro Food Rescue.
Nearly 300 participants joined to help those in need with projects based at Temple and at partnering organizations.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, Temple Shir Shalom members and friends joined together in their 12th annual Tikkun Olam-a-thon, a day of repairing the world through volunteer work with local nonprofit organizations.

Merritt Stern prepares dinner for residents at the Ronald McDonald House with Platinum Dish Catering.
The 2023 Tikkun Olam-a-thon at Temple Shir Shalom. Courtesy of Shir Shalom
Tori Leve, Parker Kalish, Sarah Kalish, Izzy Kalish and Stephanie Leve assemble “Birthdays in a Bag” for the Oakland County Foster Closet, with the help of other Shir Shalom Preschool families.
Nearly 300 participants joined to help those in need with projects based at Temple and at partnering organizations. From preparing food with Temple’s caterer, Platinum Dish Catering, for Ronald McDonald House and a local shelter to making hygiene kits with the Jewish War Veterans for Veterans at Piquette Square, all had the opportunity to fulfill the sacred obligation of repairing and enhancing our world.

Trevor, Sarah and Camden Cohen make dog mats for Detroit Dog Rescue.
Lindsay, James and Micki Rubinstein making a no-sew blanket that will be donated to the NICU at Henry Ford Hospital.
This annual event on the weekend of Martin Luther King Day was created as a way to reach out to our community and neighbors in need with acts of loving kindness as participants honored Dr. King’s vision and taught the importance of unity, diversity and community.

Participants had the opportunity during a song- and-prayer-filled opening assembly to hear from Chad Techner and to learn about Metro Food Rescue’s work and how Judaism inspired him to found the organization. The Tikkun Olam-a-thon is a partnership between SHORESH, Temple’s Religious School, and Temple’s Social Action Committee.

