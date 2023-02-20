Ellyn Davidson keeps her late father’s memory alive through online posts.

Benjamin Craine, 78, of Bloomfield Hills was a successful business owner, a dedicated photographer, a tireless motivator and an endless source of encouragement to all who knew him.

To his daughter Ellyn Davidson of Huntington Woods, he was also a mentor, a business adviser and, above all, a best friend. After Ben passed away June 26, 2022, Ellyn, a marketing executive and CEO of Brogan & Partners, found a unique way to memorialize her father while sharing the life lessons he taught her. She started a series of online posts she calls “lessons from Ben.”

“I’m going to start using LinkedIn to share things I learned from my dad,” she wrote in her first post a few weeks after his death.

“One of my favorites: Every business deal should be a win-win for both parties. In other words, there is never a reason to walk away feeling like you got the short stick in a deal. And you never want to be the person on the other side feeling that way, either. #lessonsfromben.”

That first post received 283 likes and 137 comments. One of Ellyn’s followers, Michael Lutz, replied saying the lesson resonated with him.

“That has always been my mantra, win-win-win,” he wrote. “Taught to me by the generation of men who preceded me. That generation of creators, entrepreneurs and mentors have left us so much to be embraced. Thanks for sharing.”

importance of smiling

A few weeks later, another lesson from Ben emerged. This one focused on smiling.

“It’s been eight weeks since I’ve seen your smile, Dad. And today I’m sharing the simplest, but possibly most important lesson you ever taught me. Always answer the phone with a smile on your face. It makes you sound friendlier,” she wrote. “The day you first shared that with me is forever ingrained in my memory. I was 14, working at The Photo Center, and the phone rang. I answered with my usual, ‘Good afternoon, The Photo Center, how can I help you?’ You were on the other end and could tell by my tone I wasn’t smiling. And that’s when you shared your tip. I soon realized that answering the phone with a smile could change the entire tone of a conversation. #lessonsfromben.”

Additional lessons covered topics of friendship, commitment, communication and more. Ben learned these important life hacks over nearly eight decades. He served as president of the B.H. Craine Company in Farmington Hills, a supplier of wholesale packaging papers to distributors from California to Maine, for almost 40 years.

He earned an undergraduate degree from the prestigious Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s in communication at Wayne State University. He also taught at Wayne State as an adjunct faculty member for 31 years. Add to that a 57-year marriage to his wife, Vicki, and decades of experience as a father and grandfather, and it’s clear Ben had a great deal of wisdom to share.

“When you get involved in something, go all in,” reads another lesson from Ben.

“If you knew Benjamin Craine from his involvement with the University of Pennsylvania alumni clubs, photographing the Susan G. Komen 3-Day, working with Birmingham Bloomfield Community Television, planning Mumford High School reunions or planning his elementary school reunion, you know exactly what I mean. He put 150% into everything.”

Ben was an active member of Congregation Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield for many years and was also a member of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township. As a public speaking coach, he worked with Rabbi Aaron Bergman at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills. Rabbi Bergman gave the eulogy at Ben’s funeral.

Inspiring others to live life with passion, purpose and determination; make friends and brighten someone’s day; look for the good in others; and share knowledge are just a few more lasting lessons from Ben on a life well lived.

“I started sharing these posts because I want to keep his memory alive,” Ellyn said. “He touched so many people, but I know there are so many more who can benefit from all he had to offer. He was a remarkable man, and I am lucky he was my dad.”