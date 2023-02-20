“The metalworking professor gave me a hammer and a piece of aluminum,” Craig, 39, of Detroit, recalls. “He told me to hammer the piece of metal until it cracks.”

When metalsmith Gabriel Craig initially studied photography at Western Michigan University, his intended career path, the photography class just didn’t cut it for him.

Instead, he found inspiration in an unexpected place: his metalworking class.

“The metalworking professor gave me a hammer and a piece of aluminum,” Craig, 39, of Detroit, recalls. “He told me to hammer the piece of metal until it cracks.”

As Craig, who now owns the Highland Park metalworking studio Smith Shop alongside his wife, Amy Weiks, hammered away at the piece of aluminum, something clicked. He realized how delicate and workable the metal was, and how easily it could be changed.

“This material that I had thought of as very resilient and hard, all of a sudden became plastic and malleable,” he says. “I realized I could manipulate materials and have agency over the built environment.”

As a lifelong creative, the Jewish artisan switched career paths from photography to metalsmithing. He began his career by making jewelry, focusing on silver, in particular, and creating wearable art. “I was making things that were going to exhibitions,” he says.

Over time, as his skills developed and he took on bigger and bigger projects, Craig transitioned to creating architectural ironwork, hardware and housewares. He bought a welder, built a forge and filled his creative space with various metalworking tools.

Carving A Path

Following a stint at a commercial jewelry store in Kalamazoo, Craig completed a fellowship in Brittany, France, to further learn about the craft.

He then attended Virginia Common-wealth University for graduate school and went on to do residencies in several cities before moving back to Detroit in 2010.

At that point, Craig was faced with a choice: Should he pursue teaching metalsmithing in academia, as was a natural career path for his education and experience, or go on to do something different?

For Craig and his wife, who was also a metalsmith, the choice was “obvious,” he says.

“We were like, ‘Let’s start a business,’” Craig explains. It was the beginning of Smith Shop, which the husband-and-wife team opened in 2012. The craft-centric metalworking studio steadily forged a name for itself by producing functional and ornamental metalwork that ranged from giftable items like bottle openers, which remain a top seller, to custom designs for homes, such as one-of-a-kind iron gates.

Over its 10 years of operation, work produced by Smith Shop has been featured in numerous national publications, including Saveur, Food & Wine, Metropolis, Dwell and American Craft. Craig has also written extensively on the art of metalsmithing.

Pushing Boundaries

While Smith Shop initially had a large focus on production work for tradeshows and to sell their items wholesale, the pandemic shifted the nature of the demand for metalsmithing. Now, the three-person team, which includes a third metalsmith, Meredith Bracken, is doing more commission-based work and larger architectural projects.

“Someone walks in, calls us or emails us and says, ‘I need a railing for my house,’ or ‘I need a window grill,’ and then we’ll come out and measure the space,” Craig explains of the process to create a custom design. “We’ll figure out all the things we need, the inventory to design something, then we’ll build it for that particular environment.

“That allowed us to really pick and choose some of the projects a bit more,” Craig adds.

Although in-person shopping and art shows have come back as the world adjusts to a post-COVID life, Craigs sees the future of Smith Shop including both their classic pieces that they sell and their custom-made commissions that make their work so sought out.

In addition, Smith Shop has a long-running Judaica section where they’ve made everything from silver kiddush cups to Shabbat candlesticks to even menorahs, which Craig says are all inspired by his passion for history.

“We love sharing what we do with people in our community,” Craig explains.

To help others learn about the art of metalsmithing, Smith Shop also offers access

to its metalworking facilities in Highland Park via classes, workshops and private lessons.

“Our goal is to keep pushing our artistic horizons,” Craig says. “If we were just doing the same thing over and over again, we would get really bored. We’re always trying to push the envelope and raise the bar for bigger projects that are more complicated.”

See Smith Shop’s work at https://smithshop.com.