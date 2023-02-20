Planning a Party?

Party and Events Showcase returns to the Ann Arbor JCC.

Looking for vendors for your next party or event? Look no further! The JCC reports that the Ann Arbor Party and Events Showcase is back. This event will be held at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The expo will feature a wide range of local vendors from Southeast Michigan to provide services for your upcoming event such as weddings, b’nai mitzvahs, graduations and much, much more.

In collaboration with the Showcase are Staci Kennedy, founder of event planning business Who’s Got the Time? and Yael Zoldan, owner-operator of event design studio Designs that Matter. Both operating out of Ann Arbor, Kennedy and Zoldan bring their expertise and professional relationships together to create a wonderful expo for the community at large.

This expo is a great way for community members to connect with vendors who can meet their event needs. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with DJs, try out photo booths and sample food from caterers. According to Zoldan, “This event is designed to be one-stop shopping for all event needs.”

The Ann Arbor Party and Events Showcase is free of charge to attendees and open to the public. Advanced registration is suggested (but not required) to help vendors prepare by visiting jccannarbor.org. For more information on attending or to participate as a vendor, contact Staci Kennedy at staci@whosgotthetime.com or Yael Zoldan at yael@designs-that-matter.com.

Submitted by: Elizabeth Churnesky and Drew Coel

Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor