CHODESH ADAR 5783 (February 21 – March 22, 2023)

Laughter is the Tikkun of Chodesh Adar, but not all laughter comes from mirth. The Talmud tells the story of Rabbi Akiva, who shocked his companions by laughing as he viewed foxes running through the desolate ruins of the Temple Mount. When asked why he laughed at the sad sight, Akiva replied that this was a prophecy fulfilled, and if so, future prophecies of a restored Jerusalem were bound to be fulfilled as well. “Akiva, you have consoled us!” responded his companions, and indeed, to this very day, Rabbi Akiva’s holy laughter consoles us as well, despite the troubles we see in this world today. The joy of certainty, the security of trust, and the knowledge that doubts will someday be put to rest converge during Chodesh Adar, the month of Purim. Adar’s classical planetary ruler Jupiter/Tzedek in brave, bold Aries inspires confidence and courage; Neptune/Rahav, the modern planetary ruler of Pisces, the mazal of Adar, inspires idealistic dreams.

The Full Moon in Virgo of Purim is a cosmic turning point! On March 7, Saturn moves from Aquarius to Pisces, where he’ll be for the next 2 ½ years. Saturn in Pisces makes dreams come true because it literally kills dreams which are all fluff and have no viability. Everything woo-woo will be tested and tried; that which endures proves to be rock-solid.

Celestial action gets intense March 14-18, with big squares by Mars/Ma’adim to Neptune/Rahav, Mercury/Kochav, and the Sun. Venus/Noga squares Pluto before entering Taurus, and Mercury enters Aries. Tekufah Nissan, the Spring Equinox, comes March 20, followed by the New Moon in Aries March 21. Allow the healing and restorative powers of Adar’s holy laughter to prepare us for the new birth of Chodesh Nissan, which arrives on the evening of March 22. Adar, you have consoled us!

ARIES / TALEH

The Tikkun of Chodesh Adar is laughter, and a big dose of joy is the spiritual prescription this month. Upgrade your articulation skills February 22 when Mercury/Kochav trines Mars/Ma’adim. Relationships that need to be aired out like a blanket left too long in a cupboard get refreshed when Venus/Noga sextiles Mars March 11. Confusion over too many choices may temporarily distract you when Mars squares Neptune/Rahav March 14. Mercury enters Aries March 18; full steam ahead towards Tekufah Nissan, the Spring Equinox, on March 20. You’re reenergized, refreshed, and ready to rock at the New Moon in Aries March 21.

TAURUS / SHOR

Adar’s Tikkun of laughter heals the weary soul; though you find nothing funny about the world’s frightening instability, you find joy in nature when Venus/Noga conjuncts Jupiter/Tzedek March 1. Your empathy is at an all-time high March 3 at the conjunction of Venus and Chiron; the sextile of Venus and Mars/Ma’adim March 11 supports taking action to make a measurable difference in a difficult situation. Venus squares Pluto and enters her home Earth sign Taurus March 16, sextiling Saturn/Shabbtai March 17. Cultivating a proactive gratitude practice brings serenity and lightens the emotional load. Appreciating absurdity helps you laugh at yourself.

GEMINI / T’OMIM

Laughing at yourself during Chodesh Adar makes you a better team player. Making bold choices inspires admiration when Mercury/Kochav squares Uranus/Oron February 21. Mercury trines Mars/Ma’adim February 22 for one last hurrah before the First Quarter Moon in Gemini February 27. Changing your mind is your legendary superpower, but settling on a path and dedicating yourself to what inspires you demonstrates wisdom when Mercury conjuncts Saturn/Shabbtai and enters Pisces March 2. Mercury conjuncts Neptune/Rahav and squares Mars March 16, supporting high idealism. Time to develop a new relationship with power when Mercury sextiles Pluto and enters Aries March 18.

CANCER / SARTAN

Articulating your most private thoughts to a trusted friend puts things in perspective at the First Quarter Moon in Gemini February 27. Chodesh Adar’s Tikkun of laughter peaks at Purim, the Full Moon in Virgo March 7. Nobody is “loonier” than Moon-ruled Cancer; the wearing of costumes enables you to unmask your deepest desires. Listen to your body’s wisdom at the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius March 14. Reject the urge to shame yourself over perceived imperfections and cultivate gratitude for life with all its flaws and scratches. The New Moon in Aries March 21 renews your professional vigor.

LEO / ARYEH

Though laughter is the Tikkun of Chodesh Adar, being laughed at is your personal nightmare. Own your public perception; lead the conversation with your unique ability to inspire when the Sun sextiles Uranus/Oron March 6. Grand and glorious dreams are revealed when the Sun conjuncts Neptune/Rahav March 15; the square of the Sun to Mars/Ma’dim March 16 pushes you to make those dreams a reality. The Sun/Mercury conjunction March 17 inspires generous sharing of your wisdom. The Sun sextiles Pluto and enters Aries March 20, Tekufah Nissan, the Spring Equinox. Powerful pleas to accept the mantle of leadership are forthcoming.

VIRGO / BETULAH

Truth-telling becomes urgent when Mercury/Kochav squares Uranus/Oron February 21. Be prepared to defend your position when Mercury trines Mars/Ma’adim February 22. Gently give and gracefully receive loving reproof when Mercury conjuncts Saturn/Shabbtai and enters Pisces March 2. By Purim, the Full Moon in Virgo on March 7, nobody is more in need of the Tikkun of holy laughter than you are! It is ok to cut loose and let it all out – at least most of it! Mercury conjuncts Neptune/Rahav and squares Mars March 16, before sextiling Pluto and entering Aries March 18. Your pure and powerful imagination manifests miracles!

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

Happy days are here again March 1 at the conjunction of Venus/Noga and Jupiter/Tzedek. Spread that joy around; share the holy laughter with sensitivity to the vulnerabilities of others. Deep healing powers are enhanced at the Venus – Chiron conjunction March 3. Venus sextiles Mars/Ma’adim March 1, supporting compassionate compromise. Venus squares Pluto and enters her Earth-sign home of Taurus March 16, before sextiling Saturn/Shabbtai March 17. Your extraordinary gifts were never meant for you alone. More than ever, sharing means caring, and developing the abilities of others as a wise mentor is the best use of your time.

SCORPIO / AKRAV

Chodesh Adar’s Tikkun of laughter opens your heart to trusting love again. Mercury/Kochav trines Mars/Ma’adim February 22, supporting intimate communication. Deep joy flows during Purim March 7; Venus/Noga sextiles Mars March 11, inspiring generosity. Conflicts between the need for power and control vs. the parameters of partnership come to the surface March 14-17 at the square of Mars to Neptune/Rahav followed by Venus square Pluto. Learn to share space for different ideas when Mercury and the Sun sextile Pluto March 18-20. Not every disagreement is a fight to the death! Creative conflict is an art form you’ll need to perfect.

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

Take a vacation from too much seriousness when Venus/Noga conjuncts Jupiter/Tzedek March 1. Chodesh Adar’s Tikkun of laughter/joy is the medicine you need after many months of introspection. Let it all hang out on Purim’s Full Moon in Virgo March 7. Be as generous with yourself as you are with others! Jupiter conjuncts Chiron March 1, supersizing your sensitivity around romantic love and enabling you to clearly see what fears are holding you back. Hint: commitment does not equal confinement. Illusions are exposed at the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius March 14. Handling the hard truth is your specialty.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

You’re feeling the tectonic rumblings of impending change in your very bones during Chodesh Adar, and like Rabbi Akiva at the sight of foxes running through the ruins of the Temple, your laughter is prophetic. You’re ready for the whole world to receive the fruits of your very hard work when Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Saturn/Shabbtai March 2. Your planetary ruler Saturn enters Pisces March 7 at Purim’s Full Moon in Virgo, after 2 ½ years transiting through Aquarius. It’s now time to test your dreams for durability. What’s still standing three years from now will last forever. Choose your battles wisely!

AQUARIUS / D’LI

On December 21, 2020, Jupiter/Tzedek and Saturn/Shabbtai made their “Great Conjunction” at 0 degrees Aquarius, the first such occurrence since 1405. The last 2 ½ years have been utterly transformative for you, and as Saturn prepares to enter Pisces on Purim, March 7, all the major revisions, revolutions, and rebellions you’ve led are tested for ultimate value. The enormous effort you’ve expended defending your individuality and uniqueness against mass conformity leaves you with an energy deficit. What you didn’t realize was that you would end up with an empathy deficit as well. First order of business? Reviving your dormant compassion.

PISCES / DAGIM

Chodesh Adar brings joyful laughter and a deeply intuitive, intimate connection when Mercury/Kochav enters Pisces March 2. You’re aligned with the universe’s flow! The Full Moon in Virgo on Purim reveals Saturn/Shabbtai, disguised as a fish. The planet of boundaries, borders, structure, and self-control enters Pisces on Purim, where he’ll stay for the next 2 ½ years. Your embodiment journey has just begun! Mars/Ma’adim squares Neptune/Rahav March 14 at Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, followed by the Sun/Mercury/Neptune conjunction March 15-16. Solutions high in idealism and low in viability are non-starters; answers need to work for all, not just some.