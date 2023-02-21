Farber Hebrew Day School offers discounted tuition in their Recruitment Incentive Program.

Farber Hebrew Day School is offering a tuition incentive program to help make relocation easier for families considering a move to Detroit.

The purpose of the Farber Recruitment Incentive Program is to incentivize families from outside of the Detroit area with prospective Farber students to relocate their homes to Metropolitan Detroit and enroll their eligible children in Farber. The program is intended to attract mission-appropriate families who, absent unforeseen or special circumstances, would make Michigan their long-term home and would have all their eligible children enrolled at Farber.

For the first academic year in which a member of the family is enrolled at Farber, there’s a 75% tuition discount for each eligible student. For the second academic year in which a member of the family is enrolled at Farber, there’s a 25% tuition discount for each eligible student.

“We recognize that our lifeblood is in our students and families staying here and also coming to the area, and that it’s crucial for the Modern Orthodox community to continue to have a steady influx of families coming to the area,” said Farber’s Head of School Dr. Josh Levisohn.

Recognizing the cost of living in places such as the Northeast are exceedingly high, that many young families don’t believe they can make a decent living or have a decent quality of life in those places and are looking for other options, Farber would like to attract them to Detroit. There are many components to that, but one of them is to help with transition costs, which can be daunting.

“By providing a tuition incentive from us, that can help reduce those initial costs,” Levisohn said. “And especially for parents already paying tuition, to sort of provide a nice cushion for them as they come to the area. It’s one part of a broader plan to help attract families to the area.”

Different versions of this program have been done in the past, but this particular program is effective as of the 2023-2024 school year. Farber is launching the effort with the support of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and in partnership with Young Israel of Southfield, Young Israel of Oak Park and Kehillat Etz.

Regardless of one’s eligibility for the program, families are welcome to apply for financial aid if they qualify above and beyond the amount of the tuition incentive program. Having received interest from three or four families already, Levisohn simply wants the incentive to be on families’ minds.

“What we hope it provides for families is a removal of a barrier to think about moving,” Levisohn said. “There’s a lot of inertia in moving; it can be pretty significant. So just to move that away as those startup costs will probably end up being covered by the school and equivalent to tuition.

“We’re hoping for a steady pipeline of families moving from more expensive areas to an area that’s very livable with high quality of life, low cost of living and to continue to build this community.”

To learn more, visit www.movetodetroit.org.