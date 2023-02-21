New York Historical Society presents “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli.

For many American Jews, delicatessen cuisine is synonymous with comfort food. It’s what Jews dream about devouring during their daylong Yom Kippur fast and crave when they’re feeling under the weather.

Traditional deli menu items, like matzah ball soup, pastrami on rye with pickles on the side, bagels with cream cheese and lox, kasha varnishkes and potato knishes, were brought to this country by Central and Eastern European Ashkenazi Jewish immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Now through April 2, the New York Historical Society in New York City is presenting “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli. This exhibit explores the Jewish immigrant experience that made the delicatessen an integral part of Jewish culture.

The exhibition, which was organized by the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, where it is on view through Sept. 18, examines how Jewish immigrants imported and adapted traditions to create a cuisine that became well known around the world.

The displays include neon signs, menus from the 1950s, advertisements, posters, deli workers’ uniforms, film clips and video documentaries. The presentation also includes interactives, artwork, artifacts, photographs of local New York establishments and objects from deli owners, as well as costumes from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

To underscore how the role of Jewish delis has impacted American pop culture, there is an area where visitors can see clips from TV shows and movies that center around a deli. Included in the montage is the famous deli scene from the 1989 film When Harry Met Sally (thus the title of this exhibit: I’ll Have What She’s Having, which is a famous line from the movie.) A few other clips include classic scenes from Seinfeld, Larry David wanting to create a deli sandwich in his name in a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode and an SNL skit where Ben Stiller is surrounded by deli delights.

The Deli’s Origins

From the beginning of the exhibition, the origin of the American delicatessen is told. Newly arriving Jewish immigrants to New York’s Lower East Side would sell their food from pushcarts and pickle barrels. A film clip shows a busy street on the Lower East side that’s lined with pushcart vendors. In one scene, a policeman intimidates a vendor to get him to move his cart. Eventually, these immigrants opened their own restaurants, serving the foods from their homelands.

Joel Russ, original owner of Russ and Daughters on the Lower East Side, sold smoked fish from a pushcart until he opened his own shop in 1914. The restaurant was passed down from generations and is still a popular Jewish culinary takeout shop and restaurant today.

During World War II, New Yorkers sent American soldiers Jewish deli food in the mail. Delicatessens and kosher butcher shops had heavily promoted the idea of sending hard salami to Jewish service members during the war. The slogan “Send a Salami to Your Boy in the Army” was originally developed by Sixth Avenue Delicatessen waiter Louis Schwartz but was used by other delis including Katz’s — which proudly displays the slogan to this day. A reproduction sign of that ad can be seen at the exhibit. There’s also a letter on display from a soldier stationed in Italy writing to his fiancee about the salami his mom sent him.

After the war, Holocaust survivors and refugees relocated to the United States, and delis were a lifeline as they acclimated to a new country. The establishments provided a livelihood and purpose for the immigrants.

In the heyday of the deli, many establishments became icons and tourist attractions. At one point, there were thousands of Jewish delis in New York. Celebrities frequented these Jewish eateries and sky-high sandwiches were even named after them. The famed Reuben’s Restaurant offered a Frank Sinatra (cream cheese, tongue, bar-le-duc, sweet pickle on whole wheat) a Ray Bolger (turkey, tomato and crisp bacon) and a Judy Garland (Nova and Swiss cheese), among many more celebrity tailor-made sandwiches. Their 1952 menu is on display.

Although Manhattan remained the epicenter of the Jewish deli, eventually delis opened in Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx and suburbs and cities throughout the United States, including Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit.

Now, according to the New York Historical Society, there’s just as few dozen delis left in Manhattan. The famous Stage Deli, Carnegie Deli, Reuben’s and Lindy’s have all closed. Katz’s, Second Avenue Deli and Russ and Daughters are some of the few New York City delicatessens that remain. They are all acknowledged in the exhibit.

Because most of the immigrants who settled in New York spoke Yiddish, there’s a poster on display titled “Yiddishisms.” The sampling of over 25 words includes the meanings of shpiel, verklempt, tsuris, shayna punim and kvell.

As explained on a sign at the beginning of the exhibition, the Jewish delicatessen story is as much about immigration as it is about food. More than 2 million Jewish immigrants ascended into the United States between 1880 and 1924, bringing their regional dishes with them. The sign reads: “Foods such as pickles, knishes, gefitle fish, borscht, pastrami, smoked fish, bagels, babka and rugelach began to be served under one roof for the first time … over time, these foods became the hallmarks of the Jewish deli in the United States.”

Detroit Jewish Delicatessen History

According to Catherine Cangany, executive director of the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan, the first Jewish deli in Detroit was operational in 1904 by Charles Simons. Simons lived above his deli at 1507 Woodward Ave. The following year, Isadore Lichtenstein was operating a deli at 319 Woodward Ave., before going bankrupt in 1908. There’s a record of a deli opening in Grand Rapids in 1905, and one in Kalamazoo in 1909, but the owners are not known.

“The Detroit Yiddish Directory lists one unnamed delicatessen in 1907 — probably Lichtenstein’s. Lefkovsky’s was a well-known Jewish deli that first appears in the 1909 city directory,” reports Cangany, “along-side Meyer Davis and Nathan Brodder’s deli at 514 Hastings St. The well-known Boesky’s Delicatessen was operational by 1920.”