Detroit Hikers explore Canadian national parks and Calgary’s Jewish Community.

For 21 years, a group of men from Detroit has joined together for extensive hiking trips — exploring beautiful parks and learning about local geography as well as animal and plant life. The trips are organized by Richard Stoler of Bloomfield Hills, who is well-known for his expertise about Jewish life in Eastern Europe; he was honored by the Zekelman Holocaust Center in 2014 for his Holocaust-related research and volunteer work.

Growing up in Northwest Detroit, Stoler was active in sports but says that he “didn’t see animals except squirrels or water other than Crystal Pool [the local swim club pool].”

As an adult, he sought out a sense of adventure and outdoor experiences, going on a few hiking trips offered at national parks. But Stoler thought it would be more fun to travel with a group of friends and a customized itinerary. Since then, he has arranged 21 hiking trips in state, national and Canadian parks for an expanding group of participants.

“We enjoy hiking with passionate guides who teach us about the biology, anthropology and geography of the area,” he says.

Last fall’s trip — “Canadian Rockies Adventure” — brought together 63 hikers, mostly Jewish Detroiters, ranging in age from their 30s to mid-80s. Stoler explains that the trips provide guided hikes with three levels of difficulty to accommodate a range of fitness. The hikers covered beautiful terrain at Lake Louise in Banff National Park and Stanley Glacier in Kootenay National Park in British Columbia. They stayed in a lodge and hotel in Banff and Canmore.

The six- to seven-day trips include tours of nearby towns and cities, especially those with a Jewish connection. This year, the group toured Calgary with special emphasis on its Jewish community numbering about 8,500.

Stoler explains that Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada, have had Jewish residents since the 1880s when groups of immigrants established socialist farming communities, some supported by the British Montefiore family. Others became merchants in Calgary or Edmonton, which has a Jewish popular of 6,000.

The hikers toured Calgary’s Heritage Park Historical Village, described by Stoler as “a mini Greenfield Village,” which includes a synagogue dating from 1916 that served a Jewish settlement in eastern Alberta.

The hikers also connect with their Jewish heritage through one or two religious services, led by Richard Lezell, who refers to himself as the “group rabbi,” and Stoler, so that participants can say Kaddish for recently deceased relatives or those commemorating a yahrtzeit. Lezell brings printouts of the prayers.

Lezell heard about the hiking trips through word of mouth and has participated in at least 15 group hikes. “There are very few who don’t come back and usually it’s because of health reasons or some other event,” he said.

Michael Maddin joined the Detroit Hikers when he was looking for new activities after a long career and has participated in multiple trips. “Ricky welcomed me in. I like the hiking, travel and scenery and like to learn about an area — the rapids, rivers, glacier lakes. Probably 10-15% of the people I had known before. It’s nice to meet new people.”

Maddin brought two of his adult sons on the trip to the Canadian Rockies and encouraged others to do the same in order to sustain the Detroit Hikers tradition. Stoler is working on a 2023 trip that may focus on the Santa Fe, New Mexico, area.