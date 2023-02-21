The JLive Job Board will be a centralized location for both sides of the Jewish community’s workforce.

Looking for a job in Jewish Metro Detroit? Are you an organization in Jewish Metro Detroit looking to fill an important position? Everything is about to get easier with the JLive Job Board.

A community initiative led by The J Detroit and the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit called The Collective — an ecosystem that seeks to empower education and engagement across the community — has started organizing working groups of Jewish professionals who have identified some common challenges and opportunities across all their work.

One of those working groups is looking to address staffing challenges and opportunities across Metro Detroit. Meetings have been taking place with this working group for about eight months now.

One challenge this group identified was that there was no central place to see all of the available opportunities in Jewish Metro Detroit.

“There was no one-stop shop to see who was hiring and for what positions,” said Sarah Allyn, assistant executive director of Strategic Development at The J Detroit.

The staffing working group said they would like to have one place where all of the community organizations could post job openings.

“And if I have a great candidate come across my desk but they’re not a good fit for my position, I want to keep them in the Jewish community,” Allyn said. “So I want to send them to this central place where they can see all of the other opportunities, with the goal being that we can attract and retain the most talented professionals who want to work for our Jewish community.”

Realizing that the community already had a centralized event platform, JLive, the group reached out and asked if JLive could help build a careers page. It turned out to not only be simple, but also free for the organizations and no extra work on their part.

The job board aggregates job postings from all over, sweeping the internet and pulling them together on JLive.

“And it’s super easy for a user who is potentially interested in working for the Jewish community,” Allyn said. “Our hope is this can become a tool, not only for organizations who are looking to hire, but for our community who is looking to find their next meaningful career opportunity.”

The job board isn’t the only thing this staffing working group is working on. The first action item was a successful Jewish agency career expo that took place in the fall. A Spring Career Expo is being planned for May 3.

Katie Vieder, senior director of Community Partnerships at The J Detroit, started the staffing workgroup, and Jason Charnas, director of Business & Career Services at Gesher Human Services, has been a lead on this project as well. They both want the same as Allyn from this job board.

“My number one hope is we get amazing people in these jobs. The organizations in our community really need staff, not just warm bodies. They need talented and passionate people who want to work in our community,” Allyn said.

“I would also say a goal of the job board is to make applying for these jobs easy for the people who want them. To just have a centralized location, we’re hoping it lowers the barrier of entry a little bit.”

Visit the JLive Job Board at https://jobs.jlive.app/jobs.