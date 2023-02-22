Michigan Region kicks off local celebration by honoring Arnold J. Weiner.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of AZA, Michigan Region is honoring Arnie Weiner, a man whose dedication to the organization spans half a century. Weiner’s affiliation dates back before he was even born, to the founding of AZA in Omaha, Nebraska.

In 1924, cars from Grand Rapids traveled to Omaha, marking the beginning of the first chapter in Michigan, Wasserman AZA #5. Arnie’s father was one of the first members of that chapter, and when Arnie was old enough, he joined and was an active member for five years.

While he was in social work school at the University of Michigan, Weiner’s professor suggested that he might enjoy working with teens in a newly created cooperative effort of B’nai B’rith and Beth Israel. He started out as an adviser to Eilat BBYO, mentoring teens and attending conclaves and conventions. It was there that he met Manny Mandell, who offered him the position of Michigan region assistant director in 1969. Arnie became regional director in 1972.

Michigan Region flourished under Arnie’s leadership and is still considered one of the strongest regions in the country. He was committed to providing the BBYO experience to as many teens as possible and worked to develop scholarship funds so more teens could attend conclaves, conventions and summer experiences. When he retired, he asked that any contributions in his honor go to a fund to help BBYOers.

His longevity in this position gave the teens in our area the opportunity to continue growing in their involvement in BBYO locally, nationally and globally. He was actively involved in directing programs both in the United States and abroad, including leadership trips to Israel, a German Jewish Exchange program in the 1980s and a peer encounter trips to Sofia, Bulgaria .

When writing his last column in B’Yachad, Arnie said that his generation of agency directors were characterized as “the connecting generation.”

He enjoyed “combining continuity and tradition with innovation and change to build the program.” Weiner also said, “I did not do it all alone. We were able to gather many people of vision and goodwill, who saw the future leadership of our community within the Jewish youth we serve.”

The larger legacy of Arnie’s work with Michigan BBYO is not just in all the teens he worked with, but also in the organizations those teens grew up to lead. The boards and executive staff of many of Metro Detroit’s community organizations are stacked with BBYO alumni, as are Jewish organizations nationwide. If asked, it’s safe to say most of those leaders will have a story to tell about Arnie and his big beaming smile.

Arnie lives in Royal Oak and is near his two children, Matthew Weiner (Liz Mirer) and Eve Keller, and three grandkids, Arthur and Margaret Weiner and Mason Keller.

Join BBYO on Thursday, April 20, to celebrate and honor Arnie Weiner, who dedicated 39 years to Michigan Region BBYO.

For more information, visit https://bbyo.org/celebratearnieweiner or call Jennifer Frank at (248) 849-0569.