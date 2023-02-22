Judy Glickman Lauder displays her photography collection at Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Judy Glickman Lauder has devoted considerable time throughout her life to photographic interests introduced by her father — from taking pictures to collecting them — and is glad to be sharing impressive images with the public.

Michigan audiences now can see a range of some 145 examples, by 70 camera artists, representing her almost 700 photos. They join together in the exhibit Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder, displayed through April 29 at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM).

The exhibit, which includes a few photos she has taken, gets its title from what unites the variety of works — the presence of the photographers, subjects and viewers. Lauder explained this as she introduced the scenes being shown and the artists who perpetuated them.

Lauder visited Grand Rapids in early February to highlight the programming and was reminded of her long ago visit to Michigan in attendance at her brother’s marriage to Lois Adler.

“These images all have a presence,” said Lauder, the wife of Leonard A. Lauder, emeritus chairman of the Estée Lauder Companies and also an art enthusiast and collector. “They’re all about humanity. They’re all about an inner presence, a special moment in history. They’re things that people can really relate to and children can learn from.

“A lot of history is in the collection, and I love the Grand Rapids museum and meeting Dana Friis-Hansen, the director. I’m terribly excited about coming and meeting people and speaking and getting a chance to know a lot more people in Grand Rapids.”

Lauder, active in the Reform Jewish community and the mother of three rabbis, has included a group of Holocaust remembrance images as an important part of the displayed photos that also feature personal, political and community subjects. One dramatic piece is a reflection of a woman viewing an oven at Auschwitz.

Even though Lauder grew up in California, all of her family is from Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine, so what is represented by the Holocaust pictures has special depth for her. The many Jewish photographers featured in the collection include Diane Arbus, Richard Avedon and Elliott Erwitt.

The pictures are black and white.

“I grew up with black and white photography,” explained Lauder, whose family has traveled often to Israel and the Eastern European countries and recorded what they saw. “My father [Irving Bennett Ellis] was a doctor, but he was a black and white photographer.

“I worked in his darkroom, and I also met his friends who were photographers. It was my era and is very meaningful to me. I knew about fine arts photography before it became something of much greater value.

“I would see images in the 1970s, and they were affordable and available. That’s how I started collecting and, of course, a collection is never ending. I’m always looking for images.”

Presence was organized and premiered by the Portland Museum of Art in Maine, which had been chosen to maintain the Lauder collection before an exhibit was established.

“I have lived in Portland, Maine, for many years, 40 or more, and I have been active with the Portland Museum of Art,” said Lauder, who had been a widow just as her husband had been a widower in the time of their meeting.

“When I started amassing some beautiful black and white images, I had no more room at home to hang or to store them, and so they all went into long-term loan at the museum.”

Lauder spent years going back and forth to Eastern Europe and photographing camps, trains, train tracks, ghettos, former ghettos, areas that were once thriving with Jews and now very much devoid of Jews.

“From iconic portraits to historic events, vibrant cityscapes to contemplative landscapes, the subjects and artists in Presence tell a compassionate story of humanity,” Friis-Hansen said.

“The exhibition covers a wide territory of photography that expands our expectation of the medium. While many of these artists and subjects have been shown at GRAM, many will be fresh and inspiring.”

Photos taken by Lauder have been exhibited worldwide and are represented in more than 300 public and private collections including the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

“I have a wide range of subjects,” said Lauder, whose family time has been shared as a mom of four, grandmother of 16 and a recent great-grandmother. “I open myself up to where I am. I’m not on any particular mission or project.

“I always have a camera with me. If I see certain things late day or shadows going across something and I’m taken by it, out comes the camera.

“I’ve studied under many different photographers, different photo workshops and one on one with Arnold Newman. In my childhood, my dad was friendly with Edward Weston and Ansel Adams. I was in a workshop with Edward Weston, and my brothers were on field trips with Ansel Adams.”

Lauder, also active with health and community organizations, looks forward to moving this exhibit around the country. As she currently takes more pictures, Lauder is bringing color into her work.

“I’m having fun with digital color and exploring,” she said. “I have a lot of new work that I’m having fun with.”

Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder will be shown through April 29 at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, 101 North Monroe Center St. NW. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays, noon-9 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. $6-$10. info@artmuseumgr.org. (616) 831-1000.