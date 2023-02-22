Ida and Louis Goutman will be traveling to Israel together on Motor City Mission.

Ida and Louis Goutman of Commerce Township will be traveling to Israel on Federation’s Motor City Mission trip next month.

This will be Ida’s fourth trip to Israel and Lou’s first; however, they both have a strong commitment to the Jewish state.

Ida was in Israel with her parents in 1966, returning in 1968 to attend the Zionist Organization of America’s (ZOA) Mollie Goodman Academic High School summer camp at Kfar Silver. Ida’s most recent trip was around 11 years ago with their daughter Julie, when their daughter Rachel was attending Tel Aviv University at a Brandeis University study abroad program. Ida and Lou’s children have all visited Israel.

Israel has always been important in the Goutman family’s life, and Ida looks forward to sharing it with her husband through a mutual experience.

“I’m excited to kind of see Israel through a different lens. Going with someone who’s never been there is exciting,” Ida said. “I’m looking forward to meeting other people on the mission, sharing this experience with them and making new friends in Israel.”

Even though it will be his first experience, Lou has always wanted to go to Israel.

“Life is what happens when you’re making other plans. We’ve never really had the right opportunity to go to Israel together up until now, and I’m definitely very excited and looking forward to going,” he said. “I think the State of Israel is very important, not only to me personally as an American Jew, but I also think Israel is very important to the rest of the world. I’m looking forward to the entire experience.”

Ida’s family has always had a strong association with Israel. Her paternal grandfather, Joseph Leib, was friends with Theodor Herzl and participated in the first Zionist Congress. Ida’s maternal grandfather first visited Israel in the 1940s. Ida’s parents, Dr. Sidney Z. and Marion Leib, met at a ZOA meeting at Marion’s parents’ home. Ida’s parents visited Israel on many occasions and planted a forest in Israel through Jewish National Fund.

Ida’s parents were strong Zionists. Ida’s father was president of the Zionist Organization of Detroit and vice president of the ZOA. Both of Ida’s parents were honored at a Zionist Organization of Detroit Balfour Concert.

During the mission, Ida and Lou are looking forward to visiting Ida’s parents’ forest in Israel and visiting their own olive tree, which they adopted in Israel almost two years ago.

They also look forward to visiting an Israeli friend, Tzvia Oz, that Ida’s family met while Tzvia was a foreign exchange student in the United States.

The Goutmans, who just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 16, have three children and four grandchildren. Ida and Lou belong to Temple Israel, Congregation Shaarey Zedek and support the Chabad of Commerce.

Ida and Lou were honored with a Shabbat Aliyah at Shaarey Zedek for their anniversary, which included prayers and heartwarming comments from Rabbi Yoni Dahlen, Rabbi Aaron Starr and Hazzan David Propis — followed by a Shabbat congregational lunch, which they sponsored, with family and friends.

They hope to have a rabbi from Temple Israel renew their vows while on the Motor City Mission.

“That would definitely be a highlight if that happens,” Ida said. “To me, Israel’s my homeland. Israel is a large part of my life and who I am.”