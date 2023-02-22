Greater Ann Arbor Jewish Federation welcomes Unorthodox podcast hosts, grants first Pillar Award.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor held its annual Main Event on Feb. 9, boasting of the highest amount raised in more than 15 years — $1.6 million. It also attracted a large crowed, around 350 attendees online and in-person, the most in five years.

Among those in attendance at the Eastern Michigan University venue were officials from the broader community, including U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, State Sen. Sue Shink, State Reps. Felicia Brabec, Carrie Rheingans and Jimmie Wilson Jr., along with Ann Arbor City Councilmembers Dharma Akmon, Erica Briggs, Jen Eyer and Travis Radina, and Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor.

The headlining act was a live recording of the podcast Unorthodox with guest Gavriel Savit. While onstage, Unorthodox hosts Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick and Liel Leibovitz discussed Savit’s book The Way Back, among other topics. Unorthodox, a Tablet Studios production, touts itself as “the universe’s leading Jewish podcast,” and has more than 400 episodes since its debut in 2015. Savit, who was born and raised in Ann Arbor, is an author and performer.

The Federation awarded its inaugural Pillar Award to JCOR (Jewish Congregations Organized for Resettlement, jcorannarbor.org) for their collective efforts resettling a Colombian refugee family in Washtenaw County. The Pillar Award was developed to recognize exemplary efforts in the Jewish community within the pillars of philanthropy, engagement and convening. JCOR member organizations include Jewish Family Services, Beth Israel Congregation, Temple Beth Emeth, Pardes Hannah, Ann Arbor Orthodox Minyan, Jewish Cultural Society and Ann Arbor Reconstructionist Congregation.

“Love thy neighbor, care for the stranger — wherever you are on the faith continuum,” said Jewish Federation board president Decky Alexander, in presenting the award. “JFS and JCOR have ensured that hundreds of people, ‘strangers in a strange land,’ not just feel at home but find a home, through collective action, kindness and continued collaboration.”