Nancy Berman, Janel Konstam, Gavy Friedson, Mara Soverinsky, Shaindel Huber, Adena Barenholtz, Shawn Young and Josh Cascade at Nancy’s home.
Nancy Berman, Janel Konstam, Gavy Friedson, Mara Soverinsky, Shaindel Huber, Adena Barenholtz, Shawn Young and Josh Cascade at Nancy’s home.

At both events, United Hatzalah raised awareness of the organization and encouraged people to give toward the Motor City Ambucycle, Detroit’s first-ever community-funded ambucycle that will be used in Israel.

On Sunday, Jan 29, United Hatzalah had a parlor meeting at Lisa and Mark Soverinsky’s home in West Bloomfield to raise awareness of the Israeli nonprofit’s lifesaving work in Israel.

Adena Barenholtz speaking.
Adena Barenholtz speaking.
Gavy Friedson speaking.
Gavy Friedson speaking.

Their daughter, Mara Soverinsky, came in from New York for the event as she also works for United Hatzalah at its New York offices.

The organization brought Gavy Friedson in to speak and share his knowledge and experience in his role as director of International Emergency Management.

Leeat Baker, Sandra Tukel and Gavy Friedson
Leeat Baker, Sandra Tukel and Gavy Friedson

The following day, there was a small parlor meeting at Nancy Berman’s home in Huntington Woods.

At both events, United Hatzalah raised awareness of the organization and encouraged people to give toward the Motor City Ambucycle, Detroit’s first-ever community-funded
ambucycle that will be used in Israel.

Mara Soverinsky, a native of West Bloomfield who now lives in New York, flew in for the event.
Mara Soverinsky, a native of West Bloomfield who now lives in New York, flew in for the event.

In addition to a virtual dedication ceremony from Israel once it is funded, all contributors will receive stories and updates on the lives that were saved thanks to our community’s gift.

Donate at https://israelrescue.org/motorcityambucycle.

Previous articleSharing Knowledge
JN Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR