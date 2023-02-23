At both events, United Hatzalah raised awareness of the organization and encouraged people to give toward the Motor City Ambucycle, Detroit’s first-ever community-funded ambucycle that will be used in Israel.

On Sunday, Jan 29, United Hatzalah had a parlor meeting at Lisa and Mark Soverinsky’s home in West Bloomfield to raise awareness of the Israeli nonprofit’s lifesaving work in Israel.

Their daughter, Mara Soverinsky, came in from New York for the event as she also works for United Hatzalah at its New York offices.

The organization brought Gavy Friedson in to speak and share his knowledge and experience in his role as director of International Emergency Management.

The following day, there was a small parlor meeting at Nancy Berman’s home in Huntington Woods.

In addition to a virtual dedication ceremony from Israel once it is funded, all contributors will receive stories and updates on the lives that were saved thanks to our community’s gift.

Donate at https://israelrescue.org/motorcityambucycle.