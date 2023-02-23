The chosen running routes tell the story of Jerusalem throughout the city’s 3,000-year history.

It is known that all marathoners should run the Jerusalem marathon at least once in their lives, as the Jerusalem marathon is considered to be one of the most beautiful marathons as runners run by, along and inside the walls of the old city of Jerusalem, that is sacred to the three religions Judaism, Islam and Christianity.

The Jerusalem marathon is part of a distinguished list of international marathons considered to be one of the most beautiful and challenging in the world. The uniqueness of the marathon stems from a track that includes important and historical landmarks in Jerusalem, alongside spectacular and breathtaking views, among them: the Supreme Court of Israel, the Israel Museum, the President’s Residence, the walls of Jerusalem surrounding the Old City and the Armenian Quarter, the Tower of David, the Khan Theater and the Sultan’s Pool.

The International Jerusalem “Winner” Marathon will be held on Friday, March 17, for the 12th time, and will mark its “Bat Mitzvah” year with the participation of tens of thousands of runners from all over Israel and around the world.

The marathon route goes by the Western Wall, which has an extensive history for the three religions spanning more than 3,000 years. Runners will also go by the Sultan’s Pool, which is a storage pool in Jerusalem repaired by the Ottoman Sultan Suleiman I in 1536, during the 16th century.

The Jerusalem “Winner” Marathon is a celebration for the city of Jerusalem, when tens of thousands of visitors visit the city and the local businesses during the marathon weekend, with businesses and hotels offering discounts, special travel packages and more.

“We are excited to announce the opening of the Jerusalem ‘Winner’ Marathon events and celebrate 12 years of activity in which hundreds of thousands of runners from Israel and around the world participated. Jerusalem invites professional athletes and sports enthusiasts to register and take part in one of the most remarkable sports events in Israel, while enjoying an unforgettable running experience that includes getting to know significant landmarks in the history of Jerusalem,” said Moshe Lion, mayor of Jerusalem.

The International Jerusalem “Winner” Marathon is not only a sports event, but is considered a special social and community event in which dozens of associations take part in the community race (0.8 km), among them: Chaiyanu, Isha L’Isha (Woman to Woman), Shalva, Runners Without Borders, Bat Melech, Keren Gefen and Home Base.

Registration for the marathon is open and includes six races: full marathon (42.2 km), half marathon (21.1 km), 10 km race, 5 km race, family race (1.7 km) and communities race (0.8 km).

For registration, further info about the various tracks, accommodation options and the accompanying events on the marathon website: https://jerusalem-marathon.com.