Experts in MRI-guided radiation oncology at Henry Ford Health host delegations from Israel.

In 2017, Henry Ford Health became the first-in-the-world to implement a ViewRay MRIdian Linac — an MRI-guided radiation system that transforms the way radiation oncologists treat their patients. It became the first health system to procure a second machine in 2021 and has become an international leader in the field of MRI-guided radiation.

About five years since it received its first machine, “we have treated hundreds of patients with this very focused MRI-guided radiation,” said Dr. Benjamin Movsas, chair of radiation oncology and medical director of Henry Ford Health-Cancer (HFH-C) and a member of Shomrey Emunah in Southfield. “We’ve been able to do this across so many different areas, whether it be pancreas cancer, liver cancer, lung, prostate or brain tumors — almost from head to toe.”

As the experts on this technology that is transforming the way cancer is treated, HFH-C has trained more than 400 doctors across the globe in this approach, including for stereotactic (focused) radiation. Recently, three different groups of doctors from Israel decided independently they wanted to come to Henry Ford Hospital to learn about this technology.

“Henry Ford Hospital has had an ongoing relationship with Israel for many years,” Movsas said. “Often we’re the ones going there. So it’s wonderful to see doctors from Israel coming here.”

Last month, doctors from the Shaare Zedek Cancer Center in Jerusalem, the Sharett Institute of Oncology at the Hadassah University Hospital in Jerusalem and the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv came to learn more about the technology and how it could help their patients and see it in action.

Currently, Israel is home to only one ViewRay MRIdian Linac MRI-guided radiation system, and these doctors from Israel were evaluating the possibility of bringing this novel technology to their own medical centers.

“As a radiation oncologist in the field now for about 25 years, so much has advanced in our field,” Movsas said. “But to host specialists from Israel who are used to very advanced technologies — and to literally see their jaws drop when they witnessed what this special radiation unit can do is very special. They definitely were very impressed.”

WHAT IS ADAPTIVE RADIATION?

To understand the impact of this technology, first it’s important to understand the way traditional radiation oncology usually works. Doctors typically take a CAT scan of the patient — basically a snapshot — and map out a treatment of radiation. The challenge is that internal organs can move in the time between when the snapshot was taken and when the patient receives radiation, as well as during the radiation treatment itself.

With adaptive radiation, the MRI stays on the whole time during treatment so the radiation oncologist can literally see in real-time how the target and nearby organs are moving. Because of that, doctors are able to use smaller margins to minimize the risk of irradiating nearby healthy tissues.

“I recently treated a patient with only a 2-3-millimeter margin — about one 10th of an inch,” Movsas said. “As soon as the target, which was in this patient’s lung, moved as the patient breathed, the machine automatically paused the radiation beam on its own and waited for the target to move back in position. Therefore, the target received the full dose of radiation, and no normal lung tissue was unnecessarily irradiated.”

That alone would be enough to make an MRI-guided unit really attractive, Movsas added, but what’s more, doctors are able to adapt or adjust their plans in real time. “What this unit allows you to do is offer truly personalized radiation treatment by recontouring the key areas of concern while the patient is on the table and optimizing the radiation plan on the fly.”

REAL-WORLD SUCCESSES

Dr. Parag Parikh, leader of the MRI-guided radiation program at Henry Ford, specializes in gastrointestinal cancers, including pancreatic cancer, which is particularly challenging to treat.

“Not only are they difficult cancers, but they also tend to move a lot because as you’re breathing, organs in the abdomen are moving all the time along with the diaphragm,” Parikh explained.

Parikh has been using the adaptive radiation with his pancreatic cancer patients and just presented an international study that he led which showed he was able to treat pancreatic cancers in only five precision treatments of Stereotactic MRI-guided Adaptive RT (or SMART).

“Not the traditional five weeks, but five days,” Parikh said. “Because of the millimeter accuracy and real-time adaptive planning, patients showed no serious adverse events, which was the goal of the clinical trial. There was also an early signal that survival rates looked promising.”

This was the largest study in the world of ablative (stereotactic) radiation for pancreatic cancer.

In another study of prostate cancer patients who were randomly assigned CAT-scan based treatment (a standard of care across the globe) or MRI-guided focused radiation, it was shown that patients experienced significantly fewer side effects and better quality of life by using the MRI-guided approach. Dr. Aharon Feldman, senior staff radiation oncologist at HFH-Cancer, together with the team, offers this latest treatment option for patients, which can also be completed in only five treatment sessions.

“There are more and more exciting data emerging that show us this MRI-guided radiation treatment truly helps patients,” Movsas said.

ISRAELI DOCTORS REACT

Movsas said the Israeli doctors spent quite a bit of time talking to the experts at HFH. “They were also able to see our workflow and were amazed to see the teamwork and coordination it takes to ensure the patients were getting the very best treatment.”

Henry Ford Health is also a leader in another related novel technology called CT-Guided Adaptive radiation, which also improves imaging that allows doctors to adapt in real time.

“We are proud to be one of the only cancer centers in the world with both MRI-guided and CT-guided adaptive radiation programs,” Movsas said.

“We were impressed by the team’s dedication and knowledge, as well as their use of advanced MRI-based radiation for patient benefit,” said Dr. Yaacov Lawrence, interim chair of radiation oncology at Sheba Medical Center. “Patients in Michigan and beyond are benefiting from this cutting-edge department.

“We hope to acquire an MRI LINAC in the coming year,” he added.

While at HFH, Lawrence presented and discussed Sheba’s work on novel radiation techniques to overcome pain in pancreatic cancer.

“We look forward to deepening relations with the HFH team regarding both training and future research together,” Lawrence said. “Our dream would be to create a common Sheba-Henry Ford Health research program that would further collaboration between our institutions for patient benefit on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Dr. Aaron Allen, executive vice chair of Radiation Oncology at Shaare Zedek Cancer Center, trained at the University of Michigan in Radiation Oncology and said it’s great to see how Henry Ford has not only become a leader in cancer care but also how Dr. Movsas has taken Henry Ford Health-Cancer to the next level in becoming an international center for research and training.

“The entire team at Henry Ford were very warm and generous with their time. It was worth every minute of the long trip from Israel to see the excellence and innovation going on at Henry Ford Health.

“We look forward to continuing the Israeli-Henry Ford Health partnership in the future,” Allen added.

“We do too!” exclaimed Movsas, who feels very honored that these teams from Israel all came to Henry Ford Health to see the exciting MRI-guided radiation program in action.

Benjamin Movsas lives in Southfield with his wife, Dr. Tammy Movsas. They have four married daughters, all involved in health care, and six grandchildren.