The Jewish community embraces the MSU family in wake of mass shooting.

On Monday, Feb. 13, we all became Spartans.

Following the shooting at Michigan State University when a gunman opened fire in two buildings on campus, killing three and severely wounding five others before killing himself, Metro Detroit rabbis and mental health professionals from Jewish Family Service wrapped their resources around the Michigan State University community. Parents and students spent the week tearfully recounting the horrors of being on campus during an active shooter lockdown or waiting for the moment to be reunited with children, friends and family.

On the night of Monday, Feb. 13, thousands of students spent hours in lockdown, either alone in an off-campus apartment or together huddled in dorm rooms or campus stairwells. Parents, grandparents and friends communicated to one another with frantic texts, and many tuned into the East Lansing police scanner to get updates. After the threat subsided, some weary parents headed to East Lansing to pick up their students or othe students drove themselves home after MSU canceled all classes for the remainder of the week.

Two evenings later, the Jewish community organized a vigil at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. Rabbis from nearly a dozen local congregations told 400 attendees, nearly all clad in MSU green gear, that at times like this, it is OK to feel shattered and weary, but coming together to lean on one another and to sing prayers of comfort and healing is the way to eventually build resolve.

The MSU mass shooting marks the 71st such event in 2023 in the United States. And it’s only February.

Terror on Campus

MSU Junior Isaac Smith, 20, of West Bloomfield said he was in Akers Dining Hall around 8 p.m. with hundreds of other students when he received a call from a friend and then an email alert notification that shots had been fired on campus around Berkey Hall and the Student Union. Students barricaded the doors of the dining hall with furniture and tried to stay informed by listening to the police scanner.

“There was a rumor that the gunman may have been making his way to the east campus, where Akers is located,” Smith recalled. “About 90 minutes into being in lockdown at the dining hall, someone yelled move. And then we all suspected that the shooter had entered the dining hall. There were so many people running and I think screaming, and I don’t know how but I made it with others through the kitchen and into a stairwell.”

At that point, Smith said police had surrounded the dining hall and instructed all who were in the stairwell, which led to an outside exit, to run outside with their hands above their head. Eventually, Smith made it with others to one of the residence halls that flanked the dining hall, where he spent the remainder of the lockdown barricaded in a dorm room until there was an all-clear notification that the shooter was no longer a threat.

A Place for Solace

For solace, Smith and many other students, both Jewish and non-Jewish, headed to the Lester and Jewell Morris Hillel Jewish Student Center on 350 Charles St. There, they were welcomed in with a calming place to stay, eat and find solace among their peers. Immediately following the shooting, Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit (JFS) mobilized their trauma team of mental health professionals who offered students counseling at Hillel on Feb. 14.

“I am glad that JFS will offer services at Hillel today,” said Smith, who was planning to go to the building later that Tuesday. “I hope it can help because I cannot get that image of everyone running for fear of their lives out of my head.”

Caitlin Finerty, 21, of West Bloomfield, also spent a great deal of the next day at MSU Hillel because she simply did not want to be alone. That’s how she found herself the evening of the shooting, as her roommate of the duplex they shared was not at home. Finerty said she spent four hours locked and barricaded in her bathroom with the lights out, only leaving briefly to retrieve her phone and laptop chargers. She was especially concerned because she lives just three blocks north of the Student Union building. She said she heard sirens and helicopters throughout the night.

“I stayed in touch with my neighbors, with whom I share a common wall,” explained Finerty. “Every time I was going to move around, I let them know because I didn’t want to scare them.”

Finerty said she was grateful that Hillel had opened its doors the next day and found comfort knowing that there would be food, the company of others, and the presence of rabbis from many synagogues who arrived at MSU Hillel in staggered shifts to be with students.

“It was great that the rabbis were here, and counselors from JFS, who I chatted with,” Finerty said. “But after a while, I was just glad to hang out at Hillel with my friends who all had similar experiences. I may be hanging around here for a while.”

The Comfort of Home

Instead of remaining on campus, Micole Wolfe, 19, of West Bloomfield decided to get in her car and drive home the morning after the shooting. As the house manager of her sorority house, Wolfe said she learned about the shooting as her sorority was wrapping up an evening event.

Wolfe said living in the Grand River and Albert Avenue neighborhood of East Lansing, she had become accustomed to hearing about crime and even gun-related crime in and around town. But this time, with the non-stop sirens and helicopters flying overhead, something felt very scary and different.

“I spent the night barricaded in my bedroom with seven freshman girls who were there for the program,” Wolfe recalled. “We spent the time texting friends and family, listening to the police scanner app and then we tried to figure out what was accurate information and what were rumors on social media.”

Wolfe said some of her sorority sisters drove home at 2 a.m. after the lockdown was over, and others living out of state arranged flights home. By Wednesday, every sorority sister had left for home.

Her mother, Sarah Wolfe of West Bloomfield, was attending a Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit Women’s Philanthropy fundraiser at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield when she received a text alert on her phone from MSU police.

“It’s sad to say that I get so many MSU police alerts about crime that it no longer phases me, but then I got another text from my husband warning me that the situation at MSU was very serious,” Wolfe said.

Once confirming that her daughter was OK and staying put at her sorority house, she said she was glued to the news late into the evening, switching back and forth between national and local coverage until it was confirmed that the gunman had taken his own life.

“It has been a very emotional few days,” said Wolfe a few days after the shooting, relieved to have her daughter safe at home for the remainder of the week. “I don’t know how we come back from this. It is such a large campus. There is no way they can secure every door of every building. Ultimately, there is too much easy access to guns in this country.”

For those who could not make it home, Rebecca Bahar-Cook of East Lansing offered her home and hospitality to any student who just needed a home atmosphere and to take a break from being on campus. On the night of Feb. 13, Bahar-Cook, who does not have college-aged children, said she received panicked text messages from a friend in New Jersey who has a 19-year-old daughter who is an MSU student. It was at that point that she posted on social media that any out-of-state student looking to get away from campus was welcome to stay in her home to get a break.

“Though no one took me up on my offer, I wanted to let kids know that there was a place they could go and stay that did not feel like a crime scene,” she said.

MSU Chabad House Goes into Action

Speaking to the JN on Tuesday having been up the entire previous night, Rabbi Bentzion Shemtov of MSU Chabad said he was teaching a class at the Chabad House on 115 Albert St., just a few blocks from the Student Union, when the shooting started.

He and his wife, Simi, spent the evening responding to the needs of Jewish students and the wider community. This included visiting and praying with Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity brothers at 1:30 a.m., offering his spiritual chaplaincy support to police and answering nonstop calls and texts from concerned students, families and alumni asking how they can help. He received reinforcement help from Rabbi Yisrael Pinson of ChabaD of Greater Downtown Detroit who arrived on campus late Monday evening.

Shemtov also spent time near the E.W. Sparrow Hospital offering help, prayers and spiritual guidance to anyone who needed it that night, including police officers, family members of the wounded, and even a student studying abroad from China, who was in anguish as his friend, also a Chinese student, was one of the hospitalized wounded victims.

“Here was this 19-year-old kid so far away from home who was serving as the bridge between his wounded friend and his family in China,” Shemtov said. “I cannot imagine what they were going through. Nothing prepares you for this. MSU Chabad will continue to offer help and support to anyone who is suffering. “

On her drive home from East Lansing, Rabbi Blair Nosanwisch, who serves as director of pastoral care at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills, said she was incredibly impressed with the outpouring of support she saw taking place at MSU Hillel for the entire Spartan community.

“Hillel was so warm and welcoming to anyone who did not want to be alone that day,” reflected Nosanwisch. “I did insert myself into a few conversations, but most of all I got the impression that the students there felt safe knowing there were many of us there who were available to offer support. A lot of what we were doing was just physically being there to say to the students, ‘You are not alone.’”