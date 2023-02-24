It took extra effort for the Hebrew Academy of Montreal basketball team to fly to Farber and win the David Tanzman Memorial Tournament championship.

The Hebrew Academy of Montreal basketball team had to take a long and winding road to make it to Farber Hebrew Day School in Southfield.

After two canceled plane flights and an unplanned overnight stay in New York City, the Hebrew Academy entourage finally arrived at Farber in time for the reason for its trip.

The Heat made the most of their stay here last month, winning the championship of the fifth annual David Tanzman Memorial Tournament, a six-team competition between small Jewish day school high schools.

While taking home the championship trophy was fun, said Hebrew Academy coach Morrie Levy, what his team will remember most about the trip is the hospitality it received from the Farber community.

“Our kids loved their host families,” Levy said. “They had their laundry done, they were fed even though we got plenty of food at the tournament … one of our kids went home with a box of kosher Duncan Hines brownie mix. He loved the brownies, so his host family made sure he went home with a box of them.”

Snowstorms in Montreal and Detroit canceled their flights between the two cities, so the 17-member Hebrew Academy group ended up flying from Montreal to New York City to Detroit.

While in NYC, the Hebrew Academy group spent a few hours overnight at a home in Queens that is the residence of a family member of a Hebrew Academy assistant coach.

“We got to the home about midnight and left about 3:30 in the morning because we had a 6 a.m. flight to Detroit,” Levy said.

While some of their teammates slept at the gate at LaGuardia Airport in Queens waiting for the flight, Hebrew Academy players Eden Sorek and Aidan Knafo were wide awake, continuing their independent study of the Talmud.

After arriving in Detroit, the Hebrew Academy group took Uber rides to Farber and got there at about the same time as was originally planned.

This was Hebrew Academy’s second appearance at the Tanzman tournament. The Heat took second place in 2019, losing in the championship game to Fuchs-Mizrachi School from Cleveland.

Hebrew Academy replaced three-time defending tournament champion Fuchs-Mizrachi in this year’s tournament field.

The Heat were on fire at this year’s tournament, winning all four of their games including a 62-36 victory over Farber in the championship game. Hebrew Academy small forward Gabe Bodokh was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after averaging about 25 points per game.

The four wins gave Hebrew Academy a 7-3 record for the season.

There are no seniors on the Hebrew Academy team. In fact, there never are seniors, at least in U.S. terms. High school ends in the 11th grade in Quebec. There are about 250 students in grades 7-11 at the Hebrew Academy.

Besides Sorek, Knafo and Bodokh, also on the Hebrew Academy basketball team are Nathan Amar, Eliyahou Benguira, Nelly Cano, Yossef Dayan, Reuven Drazin, Jack Feldman, Elior Haimovici, Noam Marciano and Max Grossman.

Levy, a dentist, is in his 32nd year coaching the Heat. He and his two assistant coaches — Daniel Shaul and Shalom Zobin — are Hebrew Academy graduates.

Hebrew Academy teacher Dror Yechiele, who was at the Tanzman tournament as a chaperone for the basketball team, led a pre-game prayer after a shooting at a Jerusalem synagogue the previous night killed seven people as they were leaving Shabbat services.

The other teams in this year’s Tanzman tournament were the Atlanta Jewish Academy, Columbus (Ohio) Torah Academy, Denver Academy of Torah and Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh.

The tournament is named for David Tanzman, one of Farber’s founders, who died in 2016.

