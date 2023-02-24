Lessons from the Rebbe

Rabbi Joseph Telushkin shared five lessons that can change one’s life at an appearance at Oakland University.

Hundreds gathered at Oakland Center Founder’s Ballroom at Oakland University to hear Rabbi Joseph Telushkin’s lecture titled “The Rebbe: Five Teachings that Can Change Your Life Today.”

The event was co-sponsored by the Cis Maisel Center for Judaic Studies and Community, Oakland University Judaic Studies Program, Chabad Jewish Center of Troy and Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan.

Telushkin is the author of 18 books, including the book at the center of the event: Rebbe: The Life and Teachings of Menachem M. Schneerson, the Most Influential Rabbi in Modern History.

Telushkin summarized key takeaways all can implement immediately to change their life.

Love your neighbor. The Rebbe stressed the importance of ahavat Israel, love of one’s fellow Jew, as the fundamental mitzvot that supersedes all others. He shared examples throughout history where infighting among Jews brought devastation to the Jewish people. He said a key part to maintaining camaraderie and respect is to discuss opinions/positions and not people. The Rebbe never named a person when sharing a reflection of disagreeable opinion/position.

Be a fearless leader. To be a great leader, one must create leaders, rather than followers. The Rebbe empowered others to act and to lead. He stressed that the resources needed are within each person. The Rebbe was connected to macro issues in the world, while still being mindful of individuals in need of attention and extra care and support due to life circumstances.

Be an optimist and choose words carefully. The Rebbe was adamant about the power of words. He implored positive word choice. For example, choosing names for hospitals that focus on being health centers rather than places for the sick or incurable. God created the world through spoken words. We, like God, create our reality through our choice of words and expression. Telushkin shared one language change that he adopted is switching the frequently used term “deadline” to “due date.” Words hold great power and impact deeply; they must be used with great care and responsibility.

Another example found in the life of the Rebbe in applying this approach is in his interaction with veterans severely impacted by their service and labeled disabled. The Rebbe stressed that often individuals who lose one ability compensate with exceptional abilities elsewhere. He urged focus on the positive.

Hatzlacha B’zman translates to success with time. Telushkin shared, “To utilize the time we have to full capacity we must be fully present at the task at hand.”

It is critical to learn and practice the art of focus, of banishing all other thoughts and stay in the moment with exactly what is in front of us.

Anything worth doing, is worth doing now. When Telushkin surveyed the room, he asked those gathered to complete the colloquial phrase, “Anything worth doing, is worth doing …”

“Doing well,” most responded.

Telushkin objected and clarified that the Rebbe’s perspective was, “Anything worth doing is worth doing now.” The principle aligns with the Rebbe’s focus on engaging Jews in mitzvot and empowering them to act on them immediately and incorporate the mitzvot into daily life. A common practice to this day is encouraging Jewish men to put on tefillin and Jewish women to light Shabbat candles. This focus on immediate action ties in with the Jewish teaching, “If a mitzvah falls into your hand, seize upon it.”

A highlight of the event was also the opportunity to learn about the success and growth of Chabad Jewish Center of Troy in connecting and strengthening the Michigan Jewish community east of Woodward.

Rabbi Menachem Caytak shared the start of his journey with Chabad Jewish Center of Troy and the current large and growing community.

Caytak said he started just as other shlichus do when establishing a new Chabad house, he looked for Jews, knocking on one door at a time.

Caytak shared, “I knocked on a door, the door opened, and I asked, ‘Are you Jewish?’ To which the person answered, ‘Are you lost?’”

Today Chabad Jewish Center of Troy is a one-stop shop for everything Jewish serving more than 800 families. Caytak shares, “Our main target area is the Jewish families living East of Woodward. We are in touch with families in Troy and east all the way until Grosse Point as well as north until Romeo.”

Oakland University was the perfect setting for the event. Oakland University President Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz spoke with pride about partnering with her longtime friend Cis Maisel to establish the Cis Maisel Center for Judaic Studies and Community Engagement. Maisel was also in attendance and present to feel the joy of the community she built through her vision and generosity.

Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov of Chabad Lubavitch Center of Michigan, summarized a key life lesson that he learned from the Rebbe, “Be there for each other — and bring goodness and kindness to the world.”