MSU Girl Scout Cookie Drive

The state of Michigan is still reeling from the mass shooting that took place on the campus of Michigan State University on February 13. So many people from all over the map have stepped up in support of those affected.

Rebecca Mills, a 15-year-old West Bloomfield High School student and Girl Scout, is another individual going the extra mile to be a helping hand. Mills is doing a Girl Scout cookie drive to take boxes up to MSU students upon their return from spring break in March. This is something she decided to do on her own.

“The idea is almost equated to shiva,” said Jodi Mills, Rebecca’s mother. “For the first few days or for that first week, you’re inundated with family, friends and support. And then as busy as it was, it’s that quiet. When they’re coming back from spring break, they’re still going to be traumatized by this awful event. So we figured let’s take a few weeks and gather some orders and then we can bring them up later.”

In the drive’s first two days, a little over 50 boxes of cookies were bought. The Mills’ are going up to MSU to distribute the cookies the Sunday before students return from spring break.

“As they’re all flooding back to campus, we’ll walk around wherever we see students and hand them a little cookie love,” Jodi said.

“I think it’ll be something they appreciate, just knowing that after a little while, people are still thinking about what happened and are still there for them,” Rebecca added.

To contribute to Rebecca’s cookie drive, visit her online portal: https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/rebecca6575

Directions: Choose specific boxes of cookies, NOT donation. For the delivery address, write in MSU. Orders need to be placed by March 4.