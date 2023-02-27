Rabbi Josh Whinston receives the Genesis Humanitarian Award.

In November 2022, Temple Beth Emeth (TBE), together with their partners at Genesis of Ann Arbor-St. Clare’s of Assisi Episcopal Church, held their annual Erev Thanksgiving gathering.

The evening was filled with songs by both choirs, readings and interpersonal conversations. But the highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Genesis Humanitarian Award, this year given to Rabbi Josh Whinston of Temple Beth Emeth.

The Genesis Humanitarian Award promotes recognition of people and organizations whose actions exemplify the Genesis Vision and Spirit by embracing mutual trust, respect and appreciation of all people, and living the ideals of faith and inclusiveness to heal a broken world.

Over the years, certain members of the community have stood out by devoting countless hours toward improving the relationships with which Genesis is now blessed. Still others are deeply involved in a wide variety of social justice activities or are tireless volunteers in community service organizations.

Out of the many worthy individuals in the community and the combined TBE and St. Clare’s congregations, Genesis seeks to recognize those who inspire future generations. In the past, the Genesis Humanitarian Award has been presented to Christine Modey (2020), Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County, Refugee Services Department (2018), the Back Door Food Pantry (2017), Bob Milstein (2017), Irene Butter (2012), Richard Bailey (2010), James Schairbaum (2007), Sandy Elden (2005), Phil Bowen (2003), Jackie Moore (2001), Rabbi Bob Levy (1999) and The Rev. Doug Evett (1997).

Advocate for Justice at the Border

Rabbi Whinston moved to Ann Arbor in the summer of 2016 and, in the wake of the injustices at the southern border of the country in 2017, he asked the Temple Beth Emeth community to speak out and use their collective voice to effect change.

When prompted by a congregant to reread a New York Times article about the separation of children from their families, he realized the tragedies taking place at the border could not be ignored. Rabbi Whinston’s courage, clarity and conviction inspired many to take up the effort to make a change.

In the summer of 2018, Rabbi Whinston helped a woman find her family by driving her to Pittsburgh. Ms. Gonzalez, a Guatemalan woman, had been separated from her children at the U.S. border in Texas.

Weeks later, in the aftermath of the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh, Rabbi Whinston reflected on living up to his religious values. In his own words, “We take our own values seriously. We take care of the stranger. It is our Torah and our values, especially given our history.”

Rabbi Whinston became an instrumental leader in organizing an interfaith “Let Our Families Go” action in Tornillo, Texas. The campaign was formed by Rabbi Whinston, Rabbi Terlinchamp (Cincinnati) and the Faith in Action organization. The campaign organized rallies across the nation with religious leaders and communities.

Joining forces with congregations across the country, activists, reformers and organizations working tirelessly at the border, Rabbi Whinston and the Social Action Committee of Temple Beth Emeth were able to bring further attention to the inhumanity occurring at the border. The campaign protested and raised awareness about hidden suffering experienced by thousands of families like the Gonzalez family.

In the fall of 2018, a caravan of God’s people headed to the Tornillo detention center near the Texas-Mexico border. This pilgrimage raised national awareness about three humanitarian crises: asylum seekers languishing on the El Paso-Juarez Bridge; teenagers confined to a tent city surrounded by barbed wire in Tornillo; and the humanitarian crisis in El Paso, Texas, where immigrants and refugees are randomly released with no access to support services or resources.

As reported nationwide, the humanitarian protests and religious activism occurred just outside the detention facility in Texas, and the protesters even served meals at 10 U.S. border shelters for asylum seekers. The work of the Let Our Families Go Campaign continues to be a source of humanitarian inspiration. This activism has also been relied on to support a Rabbinic Resolution on private prisons in the U.S.

In addition to his humanitarian work, Rabbi Whinston is a Brickner Fellow at the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, serves on the board for the Interfaith Council for Peace and Justice in Ann Arbor, and is a fantastic husband to Sarah and the attentive, involved and supportive father of three growing children.

Rabbi Whinston leads by example. He works selflessly to heal the world. Although also selfless, Genesis admits to being selfish in presenting this award. Genesis selfishly charges Rabbi Whinston with continuing his inspiring work and leadership. Genesis also charges the members of both congregations to use Rabbi Whinston’s example to inspire volunteerism. We hope that the presentation of this award encourages everyone to act selflessly and work toward a better future world.

Murray Rosenthal and Christine Modey Washtenaw Jewish News