JewBelong.com calls out hate with outdoor advertising.

Drivers going west on Eight Mile Road near the Lodge Freeway in Detroit may be startled to see a large bright pink billboard that asks “Can a billboard end antisemitism? No. But you’re not a billboard.” The tagline at the bottom is “jewbelong.com.”

Similar billboards appeared on highways in Macomb County last year. The one on I-94 in Clinton Township had a longer message: “We’re just 75 years since the gas chambers. So, no, a billboard calling out Jew hate isn’t an overreaction.”

These billboards are part of a national campaign — one of several Jewish advocacy efforts of JewBelong.com, a nonprofit organization established in 2017 in New Jersey. Its co-founder is Archie Gottesman, formerly the chief brand officer of Edison Properties in New York and the marketing guru behind Manhattan Mini Storage’s well-known billboards.

Her goal was to use marketing and branding techniques to increase Jewish knowledge and observance within the Jewish community and to combat antisemitism — a growing challenge in the U.S. JewBelong uses ads, signs, billboards and its educational website (jewbelong.com) to disseminate information about Judaism and increase awareness of antisemitism.

The billboards targeting antisemitism, some with the hashtag #EndJewHate, have been posted in multiple American cities. Some of the messages are available for printing as posters and signs through downloads on the JewBelong website.

Staff members of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC/AJC) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Michigan are familiar with the antisemitism billboards. Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director of JCRC/AJC, says, “I think they’re great. They are raising awareness of antisemitism, which is very important. As Jews, we feel vulnerable, and they may connect with all the good people out there to say ‘let’s work together to fight hatred.’”

However, Rabbi Lopatin adds that he doesn’t know how effective they are. The JCRC/AJC focuses on building relationships among people, which is very effective, he says.

Carolyn Normandin, regional director of ADL of Michigan, attributes the campaign to the rise of antisemitism. “Anything that gets people talking about a problem is good,” she says, adding that the message is a way of standing up to antisemitism. Normandin has heard some criticism of the tone of the billboards but hopes that it generates “open dialogue. We need a lot of partners to fight antisemitism.”

An advertising campaign like this is expensive. Harvey Rabinowitz, owner of Media … Period, is a veteran advertising media planner and buyer, based in West Bloomfield. He estimates that the cost of the Eight Mile Road billboard could be $1,700 to $4,000 per month with up to 50,000 cars potentially driving by daily.

However, he points out the limitations of outdoor advertising — the preferred industry term for billboards. Drivers typically have time to read and absorb only eight words, which is limiting for a “difficult subject” such as antisemitism, he says. Outdoor advertising is an example of “reminder media” that usually supplements other communications, Rabinowitz explains.