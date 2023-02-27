Green Efforts Take Root

Hillel Day School’s Green Club holds successful Compost Day.

The school cafeteria at Hillel Day School teemed with activity on Monday, Feb. 6 — the Jewish holiday of Tu b’Shevat — as students stepped out of their ordinary lunch routine to help the environment.

Students and adult volunteers stationed themselves by bright green bins, assisting students and staff to determine what could go in the compost. Food scraps, compostable lunch containers, special plant-made cutlery and napkins filled the bins. The black trash bins remained remarkably empty.

By the end of the day, six bins were used to collect compost from more than 580 students ranging from young toddlers to eighth graders.

This was Compost Day — a special Tu b’Shevat program for students to learn about the environmental benefits of composting and give them the chance to contribute their food scraps to eventually become rich soil.

The student volunteers from the newly formed Green Club planned and implemented the program based on their desire to educate their community on environmental issues and have a positive impact.

Help from the Community

The one-day event was enabled by two local organizations focused on sustainability: the Detroit Zoological Society’s GreenPrize, which recognized Hillel’s Green Club with an honorable mention, and Hazon Detroit, which awarded the school a $1,000 grant as part of its Seal of Sustainability program. Hazon Detroit is the local chapter of the leading Jewish environmental organization and works with more than 40 Jewish organizations in the area on their sustainability efforts.

“Although Hillel Day School is still in the planning stages of its initiatives, it’s important to support their efforts so they can develop their vision into a road map,” wrote Andy McDowell, manager of sustainability for the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS).

The DZS GreenPrize is an award program that promotes the development of student-led initiatives that respond to this challenge with tangible outcomes. This program supports schools as incubators and innovators to work collaboratively to make a better future for both people and the environment, McDowell explained.

Hazon Detroit has been a longtime supporter of the school’s green efforts. Past grants have supported the school’s greenhouse, outdoor spaces and sustainable infrastructure.

“Emerging research shows that one key way to mitigate the impacts of growing climate anxiety in young people is for students to work together on environmental initiatives,” Amit Weitzer, director of Hazon Detroit, wrote in an email. “Hazon is thrilled to see schools such as Hillel Day School creating meaningful opportunities for collective environmental action — as they provide leadership opportunities for young people to make a significant impact.”

This dedicated startup group of students met every week, starting in the fall, to design educational materials and logistics for the event.

“My favorite part was the teamwork that made it happen. It wouldn’t have been possible with just one person!” said sixth-grader Maya Weingarden, who created an educational video for the whole school with fellow sixth-grader Ally Berman.

“It was difficult getting everyone ready for the composting day. We had to learn what could be composted. I was surprised to learn that dairy and meat can be composted in certain places,” said Audrey North, a fourth-grader on the Green Club.

The Green Club students hope that their efforts won’t end at Compost Day. The aim of the club is to empower students to make a positive impact within their community and also to inspire other kids in their school. The group will pursue a new project after Compost Day is completed, as part of a larger effort to give students more chances to take environmental action.

Students are acutely aware of the climate crisis. A 2021 survey of more than 10,000 Gen-Zers and Millennials across 10 countries asked respondents about their thoughts and feelings related to the climate crisis. More than 50% reported feeling climate anxiety, grief and powerlessness, and more than 45% stated that these feelings negatively impacted their daily life.

When the call went out for students to join a volunteer, environment-focused group, the students at Hillel Day School showed up with concerns about climate change, but they also had ideas on how to improve their school’s environmental footprint.

“I was already thinking about ways to help the Earth, because we only have one Earth,” said fourth-grader Asher Meisner. “When I heard about the Green Club, I knew I had to join,” he added.

Students are increasingly passionate about the environment and the climate crisis. Hazon’s Amit Weitzer says, “To build toward meaningful change, it is critical to support passionate individuals [students and teachers] with strong structures and systems, so that the work doesn’t rely on a particular group of individuals but can be sustained and can grow over many years as a part of the identity of the school.”

Laura Pasek is the faculty adviser for the Green Club at Hillel Day School.