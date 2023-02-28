Shoppers at Busch’s Fresh Fruit Market as well as families who joined JEMS at The Shul were greeted on Sunday, Feb. 5, with a fun camp-themed booth at both of The Shul’s Tu b’Shevat events.

While it may be frigid and snowing, summer plans are already in full swing. If you’re looking for a fun, educational, and exciting summer experience for your children, look no further than Camp Gan Israel at the Shul!

Potential campers and old camp friends had a blast spinning a wheel to see what prize they won or what fun activity to perform. They also got a chance to do a craft and watch the highlights from last year’s fun. Parents who signed up then were also given a special 10% discount.

Camp Gan Israel at The Shul is gearing up for an incredible safe, fun and Jewish summer experience from Aug. 7-24.

Camp Gan Israel is a program that offers something for everyone. “Our goal is to help kids build lasting memories, make new friends and have the time of their lives,” director Itty Shemtov said.

This year, Camp Gan Israel will have three separate divisions: Kiddy Camp for ages 3-5, Explorer Division for ages 6-10 and LIT Division (Leaders-In-Training) for ages 11-13.

Each division will have specially designed activities and age-appropriate trips andthe chance to experience the beauty and excitement of Judaism in a joyful and non-judgmental environment.

The camp is held at The Shul, where kids will have access to a spacious and well-equipped facility. The campgrounds are surrounded by lush trees and greenery, creating the perfect environment for kids to play and explore. With a friendly and experienced staff, campers will feel safe, cared for and encouraged to try new things.

Camp Gan Israel is committed to providing a well-rounded and meaningful experience for kids. The camp focuses on helping kids grow as individuals. Campers will develop their social skills, confidence, and independence through a variety of challenges and experiences.

Rates are as low as $300/week and campers may register for a week at a time. Camp Gan Israel never turns away campers due to financial difficulties — reach out for more info on camp scholarships.

To sign up for camp and for more info visit www.CampGanIsrael.net or call (248) 788-4000.

Courtesy of The Shul