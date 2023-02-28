It was a huge success as 45 volunteers showed up to assemble 26 blankets that were donated to children on extended hospital stays.

The Social Action Committee of Congregation B’nai Moshe sponsored its Fleece & Thank You event on Jan. 29. It was a huge success as 45 volunteers showed up to assemble 26 blankets that were donated to children on extended hospital stays.

Nearly $800 was raised, which covered the cost of these blanket kits.

Stacey Whelan, who chaired the event, was ecstatic at the outpouring of donations and volunteers who made this dream a reality.

Videos were made of the people making the blankets, which were sent to Fleece & Thank You to be viewed by the recipients of each blanket.

It was a wonderful event as B’nai Moshe continues its quest of tikkun olam, repairing the world.

