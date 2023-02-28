Often, I have exhorted readers to be more aware of their conversational English. In doing so, I have not given due respect to the orifice that utters those words. Well, here goes …

Someone who cannot control their talk could be known as a motor-mouth. This person could say bad things about others (bad mouth them), be boisterous (a loud mouth/have a big mouth) or be a constant braggart (shoot off his mouth).

If you entrust someone with a secret, you are hoping they can be closed-mouthed about it. Those who cannot, suffer from foot-in-mouth disease; they need to learn to keep their mouths shut.

At one time, people who were well off may have been described as being born with a silver spoon in their mouth. They did not know what it was to have to live hand-to-mouth.

If you are an activist, you may serve as the mouthpiece for a group, but do not let someone put words in your mouth.

When you see a wonder of nature, you may gaze open-mouthed. If you savor something wonderful, it may make your mouth water.

Someone who protests his innocence may act as if butter would not melt in his mouth. When called to action, this person would be challenged to put his money where his mouth is.

Word of a “good thing” often spreads by word of mouth; but be wary of investing, even if you get information from the horse’s mouth. If you truly benefit from a good deal, don’t look a gift horse in the mouth — just enjoy your winnings.

Have you ever heard something very wise from someone very young? Truly, “out of the mouths of babes.”

Ever been really frightened? You may feel as if you had your heart in your mouth. Gotten angry? Then you may foam at the mouth; this, however, should not lead you to mouth off at someone.

Let me leave you with something to ponder. Are you aware that dentists are often sad? They are always down in the mouth. (Did you bite for that? Sorry.)