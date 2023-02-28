Steve skipped the luncheon and schmoozed with Janice for the next two hours, eventually asking her on a date for the following Thursday night.

The relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law can be complicated and tense. Especially for the proverbial Jewish mother-in-law who believes wholeheartedly that no woman out there could ever possibly deserve her perfect son — who also happens to be a doctor or lawyer, of course.

So, it’s not too common to hear about a mother-in-law who made her son’s shidduch!

Janice Adler grew up in Oak Park and earned her BA in economics and MBA in finance from the University of Michigan. In 1980, the summer between her sophomore and junior year, she looked for temporary employment.

“I didn’t want to work at Burger King anymore,” Janice shared. “So JVS helped find me a job at Congregation B’nai David. It was good pay and close to home. There was nothing not to like.”

While working there, Janice naturally met the who’s who of B’nai David society, including the incoming president Larry Traison and his wife, Barbara, president of the sisterhood.

On the day of the sisterhood luncheon, an extremely well-dressed young man suddenly strolled in to the office.

“He was wearing a three-piece vested suit, a full beard, sunglasses,” Janice said of the very welcome distraction. “I said, “Well, hello, who are you?”

Steve explained he was Barb and Larry’s son and needed to call his office.

“He called his office and they said to him, ‘Um, why are you calling? You just left 5 minutes ago!’” Janice laughed.

It turned out he’d used “needing to call work” as an excuse to meet “the new cute girl in the office” his mother had been raving about.

Steve skipped the luncheon and schmoozed with Janice for the next two hours, eventually asking her on a date for the following Thursday night.

“Thursday night?!” yelped his mother when she was informed about the date. “She could be married by then!”

But Barb needn’t have worried. Steve and Janice dated that whole summer and continued their courtship when Janice returned to school.

Actually, they had many mutual friends and had vaguely known each other — no surprise considering the two had grown up less than a mile apart.

At the time, Steve was working in his family business, Walker Printery, and was not in college, but he began taking business classes so he could be a member of Metro Detroit Sammies (Sigma Alpha Mu) … just so he could offer Janice his fraternity pin.

“Steve would never do that now, but that’s what he did back when he was truly smitten,” said Janice, who still has that pin in her jewelry box. “He used to be very romantic. My roommate also had a serious boyfriend, and we had a friendly competition to see who got more flowers every Friday.”

Janice has been a season ticket holder to University of Michigan football since her freshman year. When they started dating, Steve learned to become a Michigan fan. He’s famous for saying, “It’s written in the Ketubah that I go to all Michigan games.”

Steve and Janice were married in August 1983, have three kids — Elizabeth (married to Rabbi Ari Witkin), Rebecca and Randi, two grandchildren and one on the way. They live in West Bloomfield and have been members of Beth Ahm for over 30 years now and are still blissfully happy together.

“My mother-in-law passed away around Rosh Hashanah, and I eulogized her,” Janice said. “There’s not too many people out there who can say they were fixed up by their mother-in-law.”

This column will appear biweekly. If you’d like to share your ‘meet-cute’ story, please email burstynwithjoy@hotmail.com.