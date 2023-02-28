Andrew Stein takes on new role to help Michigan’s young people.

Andrew Stein, 41, grew up in Franklin, Michigan, and attended Detroit Country Day School in suburban Detroit, so he wasn’t particularly familiar with city life as a young person. But, after graduating from Michigan State University and working for City Year in Washington, D.C., for almost two years, his focus changed.

City Year is a national program that brings young AmeriCorps members into schools to help urban students improve academically and graduate from high school. (AmeriCorps is a federal program that engages young people in public service through nonprofit organizations.)

After working with disadvantaged urban youth through City Year, Stein’s interests evolved. He remained in Washington, D.C., graduating from Georgetown Law School and spent several years at a corporate law firm, doing volunteer work in his spare time. Then, in 2015, an opportunity arose to lead City Year in Detroit, and Stein returned to Michigan for this position as executive director. He, his wife and two children moved to Detroit’s Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

Success at City Year

During his seven-year tenure heading City Year, Stein initiated a strategic shift to enhance its impact on students’ academic performance and social-emotional well-being.

The organization developed its first contract with the Detroit Public Schools Community District that provided funding and access to student-level data. Stein says that this led to an increase in City Year corps members from 50 to 115 and a corresponding increase in the number of students served — from 3,000 to 7,000.

“Our team also put the organization on solid financial ground by exceeding operating expenses each year and significantly increasing net assets,” he adds. Stein also was responsible for a major increase in philanthropic support and served as senior vice president for national advancement for City Year.

During the pandemic, when schools were closed and relied on distance learning, City Year corps members conducted regular individual and family outreach to encourage student participation and ensure that students had the tools needed to log on every day. This led to significantly higher attendance at schools that partnered with City Year.

“I had achieved what I set out to do at City Year,” Stein said of his seven years there, “and I felt that the organization would benefit from new leadership.”

A New Challenge

Last year, The Children’s Foundation was seeking a successor to Lawrence J. Burns, its president and CEO, as part of a planned transition. Stein was tapped for the role.

The Children’s Foundation, established in 2003, is the successor to the former Children’s Hospital of Michigan (CHM) Foundation, operating as a philanthropic partner for the hospital, which is part of the Detroit Medical Center, which was acquired by for-profit Vanguard Corporation in 2011.

The Children’s Foundation funds pediatric medical research, community health programs for children, and supportive services for patients and their families.

The Foundation has an endowment of approximately $120 million and awards grants of $7 million annually to a large group of nonprofit partners. In 2022, 170 grants were awarded to nonprofit organizations that advance children’s health. Recent grants have included funds for art and music therapists at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, cancer research projects, a school-based health clinic for immigrant children, and Kids Kicking Cancer, a pain and stress relief program founded by Rabbi Elimelech Goldberg.

In addition to its work as a grantor, the Foundation raises funds and advocates for children’s health and well-being. Focus areas include nutritional wellness, mental health, abuse and neglect, pediatric research, injury prevention and youth development.

With an overall goal of improving the health of Michigan’s children, Stein says the position “aligned well with my personal values.”

The Foundation holds and manages more than 860 funds on behalf of donors and families.

Stein seeks strategic solutions: “What is the impact we want to have on children in this community? How can we partner with organizations for physical and mental health? We will be sharpening our focus on a few things.”

The Children’s Foundation focuses on southeast Michigan and will continue its support for medical education, research and programs at Children’s Hospital.

He is particularly concerned about the “need for experience and training for people working with children. Schools are looking for support,” Stein says.

He cites the impact of the pandemic and social media, which have generated loneliness among many young people. “We need to organize around mental health.”

Stein is especially proud of the Foundation’s support for a new comprehensive treatment program for young people dealing with substance use disorder. “There is nothing like it in the community,” he says. This outpatient Adolescent Addiction Recovery Center opened at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Troy location late last year.

The center treats patients under age 18 who have significant substance abuse and mental health challenges. It is operated by University Physicians, the physician group affiliated with Wayne State University. Its funding was facilitated by The Children’s Foundation, which provided some direct funding, as well as the Jamie Daniels Foundation, Delta Dental Foundation, the Georgie Ginopolis Endowed Fund and supporters of the Foundation’s Derby for Kids event.

“Andrew is the ideal professional to lead the execution of our strategy to continue to grow our positive impact on Michigan’s children and families,” said Luanne Thomas Ewald, chair of the foundation’s Board of Trustees. “We said from the beginning we wanted to find a new professional leader with the right blend of experience, relationships, passion and personality, and Andrew fit our qualifications.”