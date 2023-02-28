A place to slow down and enjoy the finer things — including a great sandwich.

We want people to slow down and enjoy the finer things in life — take a pause,” said Zachary Berg, co-founder with Will Werner of Mongers’ Provisions. Their two specialty food stores are located in downtown Berkley and Midtown Detroit.

The experience of shopping at Mongers’ is unlike picking up food at a supermarket. It takes time to consider the carefully curated food and beverages encountered on counters, shelves, tables and in refrigerated cases at the Mongers’ stores. Even the vintage Kelvinator refrigerator in Berkley is filled. Unless they’ve come for a favorite item or two, shoppers can feel challenged to make their best choices after viewing such an abundance of intriguing items.

To help them out, customers are encouraged to “talk to someone behind a display case, have a human connection and to hear stories” about items that catch their fancy. More than happy to talk about everything sold is Berg, usually found at the Berkley Mongers’ store. He is a self-described “head cheesemonger” — a phrase denoting his purveying expertise. The team in Berkley includes manager Sarah Stein and other mongers trained to be knowledgeable about the store’s cheese, chocolates and wine. Matt Newton manages the Midtown store, where Werner, a degreed geologist, usually spends his time working on the business.

“I like having one foot in the city and one foot in the suburbs,” said Berg, an outgoing man in suspenders who likes getting out into the community to talk about food specialties on behalf of the store. He’s done segments on local television shows, such as WDIV-TV’s Live in the D and spoken at other venues. He will lecture on the history of cheese Oct. 13 at the Baldwin Public Library in Birmingham and return to talk about chocolate in early 2024. His TedX talk at the Livonia Public Library on “The American Cheese Revolution” can be found on YouTube. Berg has presented Mongers’ Provisions at the Michigan Jewish Food Festival in Detroit and offered cheese-related pop-ups at Urbanrest Brewing Company, a craft brewery in Ferndale.

The Road to Success

In March, Berg becomes president of the Michigan Artisan Dairy Guild, a trade organization promoting cheese. He became knowledgeable about cheese from his work mentor Ari Rosenzweig, a partner in Ann Arbor-based Zingerman’s Deli.

Werner and Berg, friends since they attended Tamarack Camps, both worked for a few years in San Francisco. Berg ran Bi-Rite Market’s cheese department. He soon followed in 2016 when Werner returned to Detroit to marry Jamie Solomon, now director of Scuola Creativa Preschool in Royal Oak. The couple have 6-year-old twins, Jack and Kemp.

For a time, Werner managed his cousin’s store, Gayle’s Chocolates, in Royal Oak. The partners’ first retail space was in Ferndale, prior to their opening in 2017 a Mongers’ Provisions in Midtown Detroit. In a space just under 1,100 square feet, Berg and Warner started out offering a curated selection of the Three C’s: imported and domestic cheese, charcuterie and chocolate.

As time went on, another focus for Mongers’ became conserva (tinned fish — even preserved sea urchins) and also wine and non-alcoholic beverages. The latter are imported and domestic brands, with a focus on Michigan producers. Berg’s visits to his suppliers strengthens their relationships, he said.

Putting it to the Taste Test

I liked my first taste of a sparkling Strawberry Kombucha, produced by Urbanrest. The beverage consisted of rice wine fermented at an 0.5 percent alcohol level with juice. The Kombucha went well with my Turkey Reuben sandwich, one of the tasty Mongers’ Menu selections featuring products sold in the store.

Berg said one of the most popular options is Better Than Basic. The special grilled cheese sandwich on locally produced Crispelli’s Bakery bread comes with a choice of cheddar or Point Reyes Toma, a smooth Havarti-Edam hybrid.

Another sandwich he extolled was the Wagyu Pastrami Reuben. The sample I tried of Tempesta Wagyu Pastrami was soft-textured and unexpectedly delicious, converting this formerly pastrami-averse eater.

The menu’s Reuben sandwiches include the Brinery of Ann Arbor’s properly tangy sauerkraut. I liked knowing that the rye for my sandwich came from Stacy Fox’s Star Bakery in nearby Oak Park. My complementary side dish was Taberna Mix from Spain — green olives, baby pickles and not-garlicky-tasting garlic cloves in brine. The house-made San Marzano tomato soup I also enjoyed was very good with its chunks of tomato. The soup is vegan and gluten-free.

On another visit, I loved the Flaming Fig sandwich, which has fig jam, spicy salami and fiery 4 Alarm Cheddar. I handled it like a champ.

The partners chose Berkley for their second location because, according to Berg, “Berkley is a great destination and has gotten better over the years.”

He learned from the Berkley Historical Museum that the buildings on his block date to the 1950s, and that his space and the adjacent parcel once housed an ice-skating school. The Berkley Mongers’ Provisions, open since 2021, has 2,700 square feet, but another 1,200 square feet is being added. The current expansion is incorporating the space that had housed Peninsulas gift shop on the corner. “We used JS2 Design to help us design the kitchen and 4545 Architecture and Design to do the rest of the design and layout,” Berg said.

After the expected completion by May, “we will have more room for dining and plan to expand food options beyond sandwiches,” he said. “And once our liquor license is obtained, we want to invite people to have a glass of wine and tray of appetizers.”

Mongers’ Provisions offers boxed lunches, deli trays and other catering in various sizes and price points. Both stores are closed on Monday. Otherwise, they open at 11 a.m. or noon, and close at 6 or 7 p.m., depending on the day.

ZACHARY “ZACH” BERG

Titles: Mongers’ Provisions co-owner and Head Cheesemonger

Residence: Beverly Hills

Family: Married Temple Beth El Rabbi Megan Brudney in June 2018; their son is Dov Avery Berg, 2.

Education: Hillel Day School, Farmington Hills; West Bloomfield High School; Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business, East Lansing — “I’m one of the rare millennials using the degree I earned (Hospitality Administration/Management) in my career” — and certificate from Culinary Institute of America, Napa, California.

Jewish connections: Temple Beth El member; Hazon Detroit Board; Hebrew Free Loan recipient; Tamarack Camps camper