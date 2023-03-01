Burt Bacharach will live on in Linda Solomon’s heart.

One of Burt Bacharach’s hit songs is “Message to Michael.” My message to Burt is gratitude for the life lessons I have learned from him.

Burt Bacharach never stopped creating and composing beautiful music. He did what he loved forever. His life will always inspire me to never stop doing what I love and with the same compassion and dedication as when I first started.

In his memoir, Anyone Who Had a Heart: My Life and Music, he writes, “It’s important that you visit your worksite every day … I equate it to being a tennis player on the circuit. You don’t take three weeks off and expect to get by the first round at Wimbledon.”

And his work ethic was maintained throughout his songwriting career.

Burt Bacharach is one of the most important and prolific composers in history. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri. His parents, Bert and Irma Bacharach, moved to Forest Hills, Queens, New York, when he was a child. Now for the “six degrees of Jewish separation.” Our next-door neighbor was his classmate at Forest Hills High, and one of Burt’s mother’s close friends was also a close friend of my mother-in-law, Annette Solomon. Her friend was Jean Friedman, and she loved talking to me about Burt and gave me a photo of him sitting on her lap!

Burt’s mother was the one who encouraged him to take piano lessons — he wanted to play football. His father played football and later became a syndicated newspaper columnist and author. His column was a potpourri of information, similar in style to Danny Raskin’s column and syndicated in the Detroit Free Press in the 1970s, during the same time his son’s music was receiving international ovations.

Burt Bacharach’s many accolades include three Oscars, seven Grammys, an Emmy and the honor that made him most proud, the Gershwin Prize presented to him by President Barack Obama in 2012.

His songs have been recorded by more than 1,000 different artists. He stayed current through the decades collaborating with Dionne Warwick to Dr. Dre. He wrote more great movie theme songs than anyone, including “Alfie,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “The Look of Love,” “April Fools” and “Arthur’s Theme.”

Burt was 94 and forever cool. Others try to look and dress like him, but he never had to try. His style was just natural for him: sneakers, joggers, white T-shirts and a cashmere sweater or scarf over his shoulders or a Patagonia black jacket; his sunglasses atop his head. He never changed his trademark silver/white hair to a trendy slicked-back style or (heaven forbid! ) razor spikes.

When famous stars try to look young, they often just look ridiculous. Burt was naturally forever young. His style onstage was also timeless: black-tie years ago and, in recent years, he chose a navy cashmere blazer, jeans and his comfy sneakers. Backstage in his dressing room, he had jars of peanut butter. “It’s a good source of protein,” he told me.

He also reminded me of the importance of always staying hydrated. I never saw him without bottled water in his hand or near his Steinway. He talked a lot about exercise and his daily routine and, at one time, he played celebrity/pro tennis matches. He loved horses and owned winning racehorses.

I observed so much about this brilliant man and for so many decades.

In the 1970s, while kids my age were listening to Chicago, the Who and the Moody Blues, I was listening to Burt Bacharach. I collected everything and anything about him, spending hours looking at photos of him. In high school, I begged the owner of Marty’s Records in downtown Birmingham to give me the life-size cardboard cutout of Burt on display in the store window.

One night, my parents thought they heard an intruder in the house. The Birmingham police arrived and began checking each room. We heard a loud gasp. The officer had walked into my bedroom and was startled by a guy wearing a tuxedo and smiling. My “cardboard Burt” survived and traveled to my dorm room at the University of Arizona and now resides in my studio office.

Our First Meeting

I will always treasure a column written by the beloved Danny Raskin about my first meeting with Burt Bacharach. Here’s what happened …

My dad called theater impresario Joey Nederlander and asked if he could possibly arrange for me to meet Burt when he performed at Pine Knob with Anthony Newley.

Joey Nederlander said, “YES!” My dream came true!

I waited backstage in front of his dressing room with my dad and Joey. Burt opened the door wearing a white terry robe monogrammed with his initials in royal blue. His hair was still wet from the shower. I felt like Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl when she opened her dressing room door and she saw Nicky Arnstein for the first time and said, “Hello, gorgeous!”

Burt Bacharach is not only brilliant, he’s also movie star gorgeous!

He asked me, “Did I enjoy the concert?” No response.

He asked, “What was your favorite song tonight?” Silence.

“Did I like the movie medley?” Again, silence.

His attempt to engage me in conversation was pointless. Yet, he still tried, “Would you like me to sign your program book?”

I managed to nod. He signed my program book, and I walked away.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to talk to Burt Bacharach, and I was speechless. I knew everything about him, and yet I couldn’t say one word. It was humiliating. I can still see the expression on my dad’s face.

I became determined to never act like this again if given a second chance.

And I was given another chance.

Through the many decades, I have never missed a concert of his or a Dionne Warwick concert in Michigan. I have traveled to other cities to see them, too.

When I was 14, I saved $18 for a front row seat at The Greek Theatre when I was visiting family in Los Angeles. I went alone and the famous movie-star Angie Dickinson, his then-wife, was seated behind me. I read in his memoir how their daughter Nikki described listening to her dad’s music so perfectly: “Going to heaven on a velvet slide.”

His music makes us dream and remember the most special times in our lives. Seeing him in concert is one of mine. His distinctive gentleness in the way his fingers touched the piano keys … His hands delicately created beauty. It was magical to watch.

I loved the way audiences always sing along to the finale, “What The World Needs Now Is Love.”

What the world needs now is love, sweet love.

It’s the only thing that there’s

just too little of.

What the world needs now is love, sweet love.

No not just for some, but for everyone.

An Impactful Career

In my book, The Key: Celebrated People Unlock Their Secrets To Life, I asked Burt, “What is the key to making music?”

He said, “Respond to the world around you. Be like a sponge. Fortunately, I can then express those feelings in my music.”

The feelings he expressed have raised important awareness. His song “That’s What Friends Are For,” written with Oscar-winning lyricist Carole Bayer Sager (to whom he was once married), was recorded for American Foundation for AIDS Research (amFAR ) and raised more than $3 million.

Burt expressed his heartfelt response to school shootings in America in his song “Live To See Another Day.” He wrote this anthem in 2018, and it is dedicated to the victims, survivors and families affected by school violence. Burt donated his proceeds to Sandy Hook Promise.

I have introduced Burt to my family and my closest pals. We have shared fun dinners after his concerts. He made everyone feel special by asking questions about us, even though we wanted to talk only about him. He loved talking about his children. He often punctuated his sentences with laughter and, most importantly, he was so very kind.

When I asked him in 2019 to write the foreword to my book on Aretha he said, “Yes.” When he called to tell me what he thought of my book, I missed his phone call. I was disappointed not to talk to him, but now I am grateful he left a voicemail and I can listen to his voice and hear his feelings whenever I want. This is a treasure of mine along with the vintage program book he signed to a speechless teenager decades ago.

I always hoped to see him in concert one more time. In 2020 and in 2021, his scheduled concerts were canceled all over the world because of COVID restrictions. This is regrettable for many reasons. He couldn’t do what he loved, and his fans were stopped from seeing him.

Burt did spend the last four years writing new music with Grammy award-winning artist, songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian. They were nominated for a Grammy in 2020 for their EP “Blue Umbrella.” They have new music coming out later in 2023. He also continued to work with Elvis Costello.

Burt and Elvis have collaborated for over 25 years and, on March 3, their box set, “The Songs of Bacharach and Costello” will be launched.

Burt often said “Alfie” is his favorite of the songs he has written. “One of the best lyrics Hal David, or anyone else, has written.”

During his Meadow Brook concert when he sang this lyric from “Alfie:” “When you walk let your heart lead the way,” I could hear a tear in his voice. I have heard him sing “Alfie” so many times but never quite like this. After the concert I told him. He was standing next to one of his musicians and said, “Linda would know … She knows my music.”

The lyrics in Alfie describe the meaning of life “as sure as I believe there’s a heaven above.”

Now with the beautiful sound of a piano played with gentle hands by a man wearing sneakers. Burt Bacharach’s music will “forever and ever” bring happiness here and above.

When I listen to “Alfie,” I will always have a tear and remember the meaning of the lyric, “When you walk let your heart lead the way.”

I have and a dream came true.

Linda Solomon is an award-winning photojournalist and author and a member of the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame. Her most recent book is The Queen Next Door: Aretha Franklin, An Intimate Portrait. Burt Bacharach wrote the foreword. Linda is the founder of Pictures of Hope, a nonprofit organization devoted to changing lives of children experiencing homelessness. She will “forever and ever” be Burt Bacharach’s No. 1 fan.