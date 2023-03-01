The Well is returning with its second annual Zingerman’s Friendseder Community Brunch.

Friendseder season is upon us. Friendseder started in 2019, inspired by the Friendsgiving trend, having a meal with friends leading up to the big Thanksgiving holiday. Friendseder is the sidekick to Passover that helps people gather with their friends prior to (or during) the week of Passover to make the holiday their own.

This year, The Well is hosting the second annual Zingerman’s Friendseder Community Brunch on March 19, this time at a new venue with increased capacity.

This year’s menu will feature some favorites from last year along with new innovations and drink pairings for each course.

Those interested can join the program in person at Zingerman’s Greyline in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 19, at 11 a.m., or virtually from anywhere in the country any time on or after March 24.

At the in-person brunch on March 19, attendees will enjoy a four-course meal with beverage pairings (and optional cocktail pairings), facilitated by The Well’s Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh and Zingerman’s Event Coordinator Tessie Ives-Wilson.

Tickets are available for $60 per person, or $75 per person to opt-in to the additional cocktail pairings.

Immediately following the success of last year’s inaugural event, all parties were excited to bring the experience to fruition once again. Moving it to the Zingerman’s Greyline location allows the event to increase capacity.

The other major difference this year is instead of doing a livestream of the in-person event, a digital video guide has been created.

“In our decision-making process, we’re always looking to try new things,” Rabbi Jeff said. “This gives us an opportunity for a more impactful initiative and experience.”

The digital video guide, created by Rabbi Jeff and Ives-Wilson, is included with the purchase of the Friendseder brunch kit for those who can’t join in person. A $65 ticket also includes all the menu items for the four-course brunch. In the prerecorded video guide, Rabbi Jeff and Ives-Wilson walk participants through unboxing all their goodies and then noshing along with participants as they teach about each item and how it fits into the Friendseder meal, just like they will at the in-person brunch. Only this way, participants get to play and pause the video at their own pace and at whatever time of day they choose.

Brunch bundles can be ordered for pick up in Ann Arbor or delivery in Ann Arbor or West Bloomfield, or overnight shipped to your home anywhere in the U.S. (with additional shipping cost). All bundles will be ready for pickup or delivery on March 24.

The most exciting thing about the Zingerman’s brunch kit, Rabbi Jeff says, is how anyone around the country can take advantage of them. Anyone in the country who loves Zingerman’s, anyone who wants to try a different way of doing Passover, any University of Michigan alumni, they can all order the box and bring this experience into their home.

“You can do this from anywhere,” Rabbi Jeff said. “It’s a really exciting opportunity to expand what participation can look like.”

Get your in-person tickets (www.zingermansdeli.com/event/friendseder-community-brunch/) and Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure tickets (www.zingermansdeli.com/event/friendseder-brunch-virtual/) now.