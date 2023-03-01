David Glass, writer/content strategist for Federation, is joining the Motor City Mission.

David Glass of Huntington Woods, writer/content strategist for the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, will be traveling to Israel for the first time on Federation’s Motor City Mission.

Glass, 60, grew up in Oak Park and has been in the advertising business for over 30 years.

Glass never truly had an interest in visiting Israel until he started working for Federation four years ago. Being so immersed in Federation on a daily basis, including in the Israel & Overseas Department, which he does a lot of work for, the idea of going to Israel became a reality.

“Part of it is job-related because I write about Israel and obviously being there and experiencing it will help me in that manner,” Glass said. “But every single person I’ve spoken to that’s been to Israel has said it’s been life-changing. I guess I want to see what everybody’s talking about, for real, as far as it being life-altering. It’s almost hard to believe it’s that impactful.”

As a Federation staff member, Glass’ main function on the trip will be to help staff the mission, being on a bus as a point person and making sure everybody has a smooth trip and a great time.

“I guess my perspective is a little different as a staff person, but I’m still going to Israel as a Jewish person who’s never been, who’s at Federation and around it all the time,” he said. “It’s not to be a tourist, but I’ll be in Israel doing it. That’s a bonus.”

Glass will be going with his wife, Laurie, who is also making the trip for the first time.

“I do want her to be more of a tourist,” Glass said. “In the couple of meetings we’ve had, we got to meet some people, there’s been great information on how to pack, what to bring, what not to bring. I’m very excited.”

Glass knows part of Federation’s mission is to connect the Detroit Jewish community with Jewish communities around the world — and how much bridge-building they do between Michigan and Israel with the partnership region in the Central Galilee.

“That’s one of the things I’m looking forward to the most, getting this real personal look into Israel from these people from our partnership region,” Glass said. “Part of our mission is to take care of Israel, to build a shared sense of Jewish identity. There’s something to be said about traveling as a Detroit Jewish community. I think it’s important work.”

There isn’t a specific sight that Glass is most looking forward to — it’s simply the special feeling and experience of Israel that he’s heard so much about.

“I’m looking forward to a spiritual, moving kind of connection, not just with Israel and my Judaism, but in general. Life as a whole.”