Parshat Tetzaveh: Exodus 27:20-30:10; Deuteronomy 25:17-19; I Samuel 15:2-34.

The Maharal (Prague, 1525-1609), in his book Netivot Olam (Netiv Ahavat Reia, 1) records an iconic debate between the rabbis of early rabbinic Judaism over which is the greatest, most encompassing verse of Torah.

Ben Zoma begins, asserting it is the Shemah, “Hear, Oh Israel, Y-H-V-H — Our God — Y-H-V-H is One” (Deuteronomy 6:4). Ask 10 Jews in the pews what the central credo of Judaism is, and at least a few will probably say the Shemah. So, Ben Zoma’s logic is sound. God is One. That’s pretty inclusive. And important.

Ben Nannos is up next, and he claims that there is an even more important verse than the Shemah: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Leviticus 19:18). It’s not called the “Golden Rule” for nothing, right? And no matter what you think about God, loving your neighbor is an admirable foundation for a religious life. Again, the reasoning is solid.

Finally, Shimon ben Pazzi joins the conversation and offers his verse — a verse even greater, even more inclusive than the first two, which comes from this week’s Torah portion: “Now this is what you shall offer upon the altar: two yearling lambs each day, consistently (tamid). You shall offer the one lamb in the morning, and you shall offer the other lamb at twilight.” (Exodus 29:38-39). This makes sense because … Wait, what? The most important, most inclusive verse in all of Torah is about sacrificing lambs?

Counterintuitively, perhaps, the correct ruling, according to the text’s narrator, is ben Pazzi’s.

Religion is made out to be this mystical, spiritual, esoteric experience. The Mt. Sinais and parting seas of the world. And, of course, in some ways, and in some instances, it can be. We yearn for it to be. But mostly, Judaism cares about doing Jewish, regularly. Aligning ourselves with Divine will every day.

The narrator sides with ben i because serving the Divine with consistency, commitment and regularity is the key. For it’s that consistency of practice that leads to loving one’s neighbor, and it’s loving one’s neighbor that leads to marveling in God’s Oneness. But we don’t start with the abstract. We start with the doing. Not so much sacrificing lambs anymore, but trying to live a life of goodness, righteousness and holiness.

According to this teaching, being Jewish is a title that must be earned through our actions. A verb not a noun. As Jews, our task is to live in right relationships, in integrity, aligning what we do with what we believe, orienting our actions with our values, day in and day out.

That, says ben Pazzi, is the greatest lesson in Torah.

Rabbi Nate DeGroot is the Hazon Detroit associate director and spiritual and program director.