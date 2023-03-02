Metro Detroit Jews have a bevy of choices to celebrate the holiday.

BETH AHM’S THE HOLIDAY OF LIVING DANGEROUSLY

7:30 PM MARCH 2

Purim is a big celebration. But the underlying themes of Purim are complex. How do Esther, Mordechai and the Jewish people find their way through the danger of Ahashverosh’s kingdom? What might we learn from the lessons they have left us? Join Rabbi Rubenstein to explore the story of Purim and what it can teach us today. Free and open to the community. Register at www.cbahm.org/event/purimlearning010223.

TEMPLE ISRAEL’S 2023 PURIM CELEBRATION: A MAGICAL DISNEY PURIM CARNIVAL & FAMILY SPIEL

9:30 AM, MARCH 5

Wear your costumes, grab your groggers and join Temple Israel for an incredible morning of family fun as thry celebrate “A Magical Disney Purim!” Info: https://jlive.app/events/3971.

PURIM CARNIVAL WITH YACHAD

11 AM, MARCH 5

Temple Emanu-El and Congregation Beth Shalom’s Hebrew School will be putting on an afternoon of games, inflatables, a costume parade, a pizza lunch, and assembling Shalach Manot bags for the seniors who live next door.Come in costume for a festive Purim! A suggested donation of $18 per family.

YOUNG ISRAEL OF SOUTHFIELD’S PURIM CARNIVAL 5783

1 PM, MARCH 5

Join the folks at YIOS for an afternoon of music, carnival games, face painting, food and prizes. Costumes are encouraged. $10 per child or $30 per family. https://tinyurl.com/4veshuns.

THE SHUL’S HAMANTASH SHAPING @ BUSCH’S

1: 30 PM, MARCH 5

Get into the Purim spirit with J-Space @ Busch’s, 33300 W. 14 Mile Road, West Bloomfield. Join us as we flatten, fill and fold our hamantashen! Lots of fun fillings to create your delicious Purim treats! Get your time slot at theshul.net/reservations.

DETROIT JEWS FOR JUSTICE PURIM EXTRAVAGANZA

2 PM, MARCH 5

This gathering of Jewish progressives will feature a LGBTQIA+-themed theatrical rendition of the Purim story; Extremely level-headed debates about Hamentashen filling superiority; indoor/Outdoor event space so you can regulate your body temperature and COVID comfort; food and drinks! No required registration fee, we ask that you pay for your tickets if you can. There is a $0-36 sliding scale for tickets. https://tinyurl.com/2p8cpyd6.

AISH HATORAH DETROIT’S GREAT BIG HAMENTASHEN BAKE

3 PM, MARCH 5

Please join AISH to make and take hamentashen as the Lipton family dedicates the BB Kitchen of Hope at AISH. Each family will go home with two dozen ready-to-bake hamantaschen. Registration required at aishdetroit.com.

COMMUNITY PURIM 2023

5 PM, MARCH 6

At Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills. 5 p.m.: Dr. Seuss-shan Purim shpiel; 5:30: free carnival with dinner to purchase; 6:15: evening services; 7:15: Megillah. Tuesday, March 7, 7 a.m. services and breakfast at B’nai Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield. RSVP for breakfast: 248-423-2729. Brought to you by Adat Shalom, Cong. Beth Shalom, Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, Cong. B’nai Moshe, Cong. Beth Ahm, B’nai Israel Synagogue, Star Trax and Dish Kosher Catering.

‘TOTALLY RAD PURIM’

6-8 PM, MARCH 6

At Congregation Shaarey Zedek. Purim is coming at you from the 1980s this year. Shpiel and costume parade: 6 p.m.; carnival: 7-8 p.m. Boxed hot dog dinners available for purchase. Event includes carnival games, raffle prizes, Megillah reading, drinks, hamantashen and snacks. Visit PurimDetroit.org to register.

WHOLE MEGILLAH AT DOWNTOWN SYNAGOGUE

6 PM, MARCH 6

Join the Downtown Synagogue, 960 E. Jefferson, Detroit, for its annual community reading of the Megillah. Celebrate with live music, food and drinks and a costume contest. Free. Register at https://jlive.app/events/4014.

VIRTUAL PURIM PET PARADE AND COSTUME CONTEST

NOON, MARCH 7

Jewish Federation’s NEXTGen Detroit is once again celebrating one of the happiest holidays on the Jewish calendar with the critters that make us the happiest — our pets! Enter your pet pal in the Purim Pet Parade & Costume Contest for fun, for glory, for prizes, and for bringing smiles to everyone who sees your pet in costume! On March 7, we will share the Purim Pet Parade (in the form of a slideshow) all over social media! On March 8, our distinguished panel of pet costume experts will select the winners of the Esther Award for Best Female Pet Costume and the Mordechai Award for Best Male Pet Costume. Winners will receive a special gift for their pets. Info at https://jlive.app/events/3749.

CHABAD HOUSE OF ANN ARBOR’S PURIM AROUND THE WORLD

5 PM, MARCH 7

Chabad is once again collaborating with the JCC in Ana Arbor to pull off a smashing Purim Around the World Party, featuring a multimedia Megillah reading, entertainment for children and adults, and a delectable strolling dinner. Sample cuisines from around the world while enjoying the spirit of unity, as different countries and cultures blend in harmony. RSVP: www.JewMich.com/events.

CHABAD OF BINGHAM FARMS’ PURIM IN OUTER SPACE

5:30 PM, MARCH 7

Chabad of Bingham Farms invites all earthlings to join us for Purim in outer space! It’s gonna be out of this world! Blast off Megillah reading; Ha-Moon-Tashen galore; out-of-this-world dinner; bubble show and lots of cosmic fun. Kindly RSVP so that we can be properly prepared: www.ChabadBinghamFarms.com/SpacePurim.

BAIS CHABAD’S PURIM IN THE JUNGLE

5:30 PM MARCH 7

At the JCC. Reptile show, gourmet dinner and drum circle. RSVP at www.baischabad.com/purim23.

CONG. FOR HUMANISTIC JUDAISM’S DINNER & COMEDY

6 PM, MARCH 11

A Purim dinner and comedy show will be presented at the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism in Farmington Hills. Ventriloquist Dahn Brinkner brings his adult humor focused on aging. He’ll be joined by comedian Billy Ray Bauer. Rabbi Jeff Falick, along with several temple leaders, will also present their annual Purimshpiel. Tickets at $40 per person, include a special dinner created by Temple Chef Julie Clare. Purchase tickets online at chj-detroit.org/purim-2023?currency=USD or contact the office at 248-477-1410.

SHIR TIKVAH’S ANNUAL PURIM CARNIVAL & SHPIEL!

9:30 AM MARCH 12

A fantastic morning including games, prizes, food and Purim fun. Open to the public. Friends and family are very much welcome and encouraged to join us. Costumes encouraged! Pizza lunch is available for a small fee at the door. Prospective members and hosts receive free lunch tickets. Carnival tickets are $5 per person with a max of $20 per family. Register now at https://www.shirtikvah.org/event/purim2023.html.

Visit Jlive.app for a complete listing of family events around town and other Purim happenings we might have missed.