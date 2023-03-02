WDIV’s leading meteorologist Paul Gross retires after 40 years.

After decades as an award-winning television meteorologist, Temple Kol Ami member Paul Gross still enjoyed his work but decided that this was a good time to leave. “I had accomplished everything I could do at WDIV, and 40 years was a goal,” he explains.

His last day on-air was Jan. 31. During the 5 p.m. newscast, Gross’ former and current colleagues celebrated his retirement with clips of his early broadcast days, on-air accolades and a few jokes. Several wore purple — Gross’ favorite color — in tribute to him, and station meteorologist Kim Adams insisted that he do the 5 p.m. weather forecast with her.

As Gross looks back at his career, he focuses on the importance of weather to the viewing audience. “Weather is the No. 1 reason people watch television news, and we can show it more than before,” Gross says. “I am providing information to people that will help them at the minimum plan their day or at the maximum help save their lives. My job becomes a job of public safety.”

Gross has provided much more than highly regarded weather reporting. He has helped to objectively inform the public about climate change, educated students about weather and successfully advocated for mandatory tornado drills in Michigan schools.

His longtime colleague, WDIV anchor Devin Scillian, said, “Paul has been an invaluable part of the WDIV team for 40 years. That’s such a rare tenure for television. But it’s also why he’s so treasured by viewers.

“There’s no shortcut to the kind of trust people have in Paul. It only comes from years and years of getting it right and with such care and enthusiasm. I’ve known Paul for close to 30 of those years and there has not been one single day that Paul ever ‘phoned it in.’”

A Love of Weather

Weather has fascinated Gross since he was a young boy. Frightened by storms, he began to read about them and soon decided that he would become a weatherman like Sonny Eliot — the late well-known Detroiter weathercaster. Gross studied meteorology and graduated from the University of Michigan’s Department of Atmospheric, Oceanic and Space Science. In his sophomore year, he became WDIV’s first weather intern and was later hired for a part-time, off-camera position. This led to part-time on-air positions in Lansing and at WKBD in Detroit, while still working at WDIV, where he soon became a full-time meteorologist.

Gross has received many awards from both meteorological and broadcast organizations. He was one of the youngest meteorologists selected to serve on the American Meteorological Society’s (AMS) Board of Broadcast Meteorology in 1987.

In 1989, Gross was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent surgery and five rounds of chemotherapy. He’s been cancer-free ever since.

Mike Nelson, chief meteorologist at Denver7, the ABC affiliate in Dallas, says that Gross is “a longtime friend and colleague. I have known Paul for over 35 years and have sat on many committees with him for the American Meteorological Society. In 1990, we co-chaired the annual Broadcast Conference for the AMS … At that time, Paul had just finished his brave battle against cancer, and I was so impressed by his strength and positive outlook. It always struck me what an extraordinary individual he was during that difficult time.”

Gross is known for his clear and objective efforts to explain climate change and its effects on weather. “I do not get into politics and never accept information from advocacy groups — only scientific groups,” he says.

Gross points out that “we [Great Lakes residents] are surrounded by 20% of the world’s surface fresh water supply, which is important for sustaining life, the ecosystem and commerce.”

Weatherman as Educator

Gross is proud of his efforts to provide objective, comprehensive information about climate change through his on-air broadcasts and presentations to local synagogues and temples as well as chapters of Hadassah and the National Council of Jewish Women.

Nelson says, “Paul has done exemplary work in the area of climate change. His simple, yet thorough explanations of how the increase in carbon dioxide from the burning of fossil fuels is warming our world truly help the average American to understand the science.

“Paul has been a great example and role model for other broadcast meteorologists and helps inspire them to also educate their viewers.”

In 2006, the AMS selected Gross to chair its new Committee on the Station Scientist and, in 2017, he was named a Fellow of the Society.

Scillian adds that “his legacy goes well beyond WDIV and weather forecasting. The tornado drills our children go through in Michigan schools are the result of Paul’s tireless lobbying in Lansing and the Gross Weather Bill John Engler signed into law in 1997. He can retire — but that legacy endures.”

His interest in tornado drills developed while serving on the Michigan Committee for Severe Weather Awareness. While 10 school fire drills were mandated each year, no preparation was required for tornadoes.

“Michigan is in the northern edge of tornado country, and we get fewer tornadoes but they are more likely to be serious,” Gross says. Through his efforts, two of the 10 drills required for students are now tornado drills — one of his proudest accomplishments.

Another personal point of pride is his role in the documentary Forecast: Overlord about the role of weather in planning the Allies’ D-Day invasion of northern Europe. Gross had read The Longest Day about D-Day and noticed a brief reference to weather, which was a critical element in planning the massive air and sea invasion. Gross devoted three years of research, and his resulting documentary was added to the D-Day Archives at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library as well as other major archives and libraries in Britain, New York and Chicago.

Amy Binder, research director at WDIV, has known Paul for the 22 years she has worked at the station. “Paul is incredibly passionate about weather. His passion is more about keeping people safe and informed than anything else. He is tireless until he gets the story right. Often that story could mean making sure he has succinctly presented stories about things we don’t think about in our day-to-day life. Things like an eclipse, meteors, every single effect in the sky — and he makes it so interesting and easy to understand — not an easy feat,” Binder says.

She and Gross have a traditional food exchange at Passover — Amy makes matzah toffee and Paul gives her his horseradish.

What’s Next for Paul

Most viewers are probably unaware that Gross has been doing courtroom meteorological consulting for 37 years. “It’s a small niche in litigation, but there are some cases where an expert witness in meteorology can be helpful,” he says. Weather conditions can be relevant in some auto crashes, slip-and-fall cases and a class- action flood lawsuit. Gross testifies about weather conditions, including how much rain fell during a specific time period. He plans to continue work as an expert witness after retiring from WDIV.

Along with weather-related legal consulting, Gross is interested in becoming a lecturer for The Great Courses, an online adult education program, noting that currently there aren’t any classes about global warming. He also plans to spend more time with his wife, Nancy, at their vacation home near Charlevoix; they have two sons.

Gross has been president of Temple Kol Ami in West Bloomfield four times and is serving on a committee to choose a new rabbi for the temple. A former temple board member describes him as an “active and enthusiastic” member of Kol Ami.

“Although Paul may be retiring, I prefer to think of it as ‘evolving’ into another phase in his life,” says Denver meteorologist Nelson. “Paul Gross will never be one to sit back and take it easy!”

Developing a Television Weather Forecast

“Making a forecast is paramount because people make decisions based on weather,” says Gross. “I dive deep into maps and data. I look at what is happening right now — where the fronts are, satellite imagery and radar,” he explains.

Gross analyzes computer models, which can include the U.S. Weather Service and European weather models, and assesses which one has the best handle on what is happening now.

“It can be a very complicated process,” Gross says.

Once he is set on the forecast, he creates the graphics that will accompany it on air, writes an article for WDIV’s website and provides information for the station’s apps. Forecasts are updated continually.

Gross says that “meteorologists are among the hardest-working people at television stations.”