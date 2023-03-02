Playing at the Fisher Theatre through March 5, this Olivier Award-winning show is a reimagining of the original musical that evolved from a 1970 concept album by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice .

After 50 years, you might expect a musical to lose its ability to surprise, amaze and inspire. While other shows may lose their luster over time, the 50th Anniversary touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar is even more dazzling than its original incarnation, thanks to a multi-talented cast, inventive staging and electrifying dance numbers.

Playing at the Fisher Theatre through March 5, this Olivier Award-winning show is a reimagining of the original musical that evolved from a 1970 concept album by Andrew Lloyd Webber (music) and Tim Rice (lyrics). It was subsequently produced as a rock opera, opening on Broadway in 1971 and London’s West End the following year. The show was a phenomenal hit that spawned a 1973 film directed by Norman Jewison, a 2018 live televised concert and many successful stage revivals over the past five decades.

Directed by Timothy Sheader, with choreography by Drew McOnie, this production has a rock concert vibe, with cast members playing guitars and using hand-held mics with long cords that are cleverly incorporated as props in certain numbers. The orchestra members are seated onstage in alcoves within the two-story scaffolding that serves as the backdrop of Tom Scutt’s original set design.

The musical, which takes place during the week before Jesus Christ is crucified, focuses on the people in his life, the volatile political climate and the events leading up to his brutal death. The show does not pander to traditional stereotypes; Jesus is as much a victim of his fame as he is a king-like savior. And Judas is a tormented soul filled with anger and regret when he sees the consequences of the actions he believed would further the greater good of his people.

A show comprised entirely of musical numbers demands a lot from its cast members. Not only do they need outstanding vocal skills, they must bring their characters to life without benefit of snappy repartee or dramatic speeches, in addition to performing a continuous series of complicated dance moves. The actors in this production deliver on all counts.

Jack Hopewell is outstanding as Jesus, a reluctant superstar who falls prey to many of the same expectations and false assumptions foisted upon other idols by their followers. His vocal range is nothing short of amazing, especially in the poignant “Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say).”

As Judas, Elvie Ellis is a powerhouse performer who convincingly conveys the frustration, fury and, ultimately, the sorrow of the man who betrayed Jesus to the Romans. His masterful voice, capable of hitting every high note in this challenging score, and incredible acting talent are evident from the opening song, “Heaven on Their Minds,” to his breathtaking death scene.

As Mary Magdalene, Faith Jones has a lilting voice that is perfect for the ballad-like songs “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Everything’s Alright” and the wistful “Could We Start Again, Please,” sung as a duet with Peter (Colin Robertson).

The score includes a diverse range of songs that include tender ballads, the hilarious burlesque number “King Herod’s Song” by Erich W. Schleck and the moving “Pilate’s Dream” by Nicholas Hambruch, to name just a few. The entire show is punctuated with edgy, often frenetic dancing by a talented ensemble led by Emma Cook as the Mob Leader.

Jesus Christ Superstar runs through Sunday, Mar.5, at the Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. Ticket prices start at $41 (including facility and parking fees). For tickets or more information, call 313-872-1000 or visit www.broadwayindetroit.com.