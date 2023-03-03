Farber basketball players’ sports cards are a hit at the Tanzman tournament.

Sports card collecting is enjoying a big resurgence. Some cards are worth thousands of dollars.

Some cards are valuable for other reasons. Like the cards for Farber Hebrew Day School basketball players.

They were passed out at the David Tanzman Memorial Tournament at every Farber game during breaks in play.

Most went to young Farber students, who were thrilled to get the cards. They were even more thrilled after one Farber game when the cards were signed by the players outside the gym with Sharpies on tables set up for the occasion.

“Even the other teams liked them,” Naomi Gardin said. “One said they were next level.”

Gardin, Farber’s middle school and high school administrative assistant, came up with the idea for the cards for last year’s tournament.

“I did it as a surprise for the players last year,” Gardin said. “I had them designed and printed in-house on one side. I cut out 1,000-plus cards.”

This year was more of an organized effort and less work. The cards were designed by Amy Hager, Farber’s manager of institutional advancement. They were printed on two sides.

The printing was done by Knello Printing of Royal Oak.

About 100 cards were printed for each of the 13 players.

Not all the cards were distributed during the tournament. There were about 15-30 cards remaining for each player. Gardin offered to give them to the players, but they wanted them to go to the younger students.

“That was the point of doing the cards,” Gardin said. “I wanted the young kids to look up to the high school kids and envision themselves in the future. It created a positive energy.”

Gardin has two players on the Farber team. Benji is a senior. Abie is a sophomore and an avid card collector. Needless to say, Abie was thrilled with the cards.

“I started collecting cards when I was a little kid,” Abie said. “I collect cards from all the major sports.”

The prizes in his card collection are a Zion Williamson rookie autographed card, and a Josh Allen Prizm rookie autographed PS9 card (that’s the card grade, which is very good).

“It was a dream to have my own card,” Abie said. “I signed them with my initials and my jersey number. It was fun. A lot of the kids said thank you. I gave a few of them a high five.”

The Tanzman tournament featured six teams from small Jewish day school high schools. Hebrew Academy of Montreal beat Farber in the championship game.

Other teams in the four-day tournament were the Atlanta Jewish Academy, Columbus (Ohio) Torah Academy, Denver Academy of Torah and Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh.

The tournament is named for one of the founders of the school. The school opened as Akiva Hebrew Day School in 1964.

Send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.