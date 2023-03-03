I was about to go back to my dorm room and cry, but then I remembered: I could turn to Hillel of Metro Detroit. I had a team of people behind me. I was not alone.

My name is Jenna Friedman and I’m a student at Wayne State University. Last year, I was taking my normal walk-through campus when I came across a table with a sign that read; “Green energy: more efficient than Auschwitz,” accompanied by windmills that had the blades replaced with swastikas. Instantly, I felt my heart drop through my chest. I knew that this sign was not only insensitive, but dangerous.

I tucked my Star of David necklace under my shirt, walked up to the table, pulled out my phone and snapped a picture. I was about to go back to my dorm room and cry, but then I remembered: I could turn to Hillel of Metro Detroit. I had a team of people behind me. I was not alone.

I sent the picture to the Hillel staff and my fellow members of the school’s Jewish Student Organization. I was instantly met with messages of concern and support. Then, we were able to meet up and discuss what we had just seen. I got the opportunity to first process my emotions in a safe space and then take action.

From there, Hillel helped me contact the Dean of Students, campus police, and they even reached out to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

When the administration stated that there was “nothing they could do” about the sign because the organization had “free speech” and it was “on public property,” Hillel did not take no for an answer. They continued to fight for me and the other Jewish students to ensure the table was removed from campus.

This experience was draining for me, but not nearly as much as it would have been if I had to endure it alone. Because I had support, I was able to actually cope rather than spend all of my energy fighting.

I had seen antisemitism displayed before in person, although never in this capacity, and had to process and fight against it alone. I did not have people who could comfort me and stand up with me. Before, it was only me, and I would feel powerless.

But having Hillel on my side made me feel powerful. Although my first reaction to the sign was fear, as I assume it would be for any of us, that feeling quickly disappeared when Hillel provided me with the resources to help me turn my pain into power. Now, not only can I be openly Jewish on campus, but I can also be proudly Jewish.

Jenna Friedman is a junior at Wayne State University majoring in social work. She is the Jewish Student Organization President. She shared this story at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s Women’s Philanthropy Signature Event on Feb. 13.