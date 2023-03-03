Accomplished musicians from the Digital Clarinet Academy play for the people who JARC serve.

Studies show that music has a full spectrum of evidence-based health and wellness benefits for people with developmental disabilities. JARC works diligently to secure opportunities to make music a part of daily life, especially knowing that it can stimulate the minds of people with developmental disabilities and can enhance their lives.

The nonprofit organization serves adults with developmental disabilities in Metro Detroit and has coordinated multiple virtual performances by music students skilled in clarinet, all free of charge to the organization and the people they serve. One of their recent guests was clarinetist Citlamina Hernández on the evening of Dec. 15.

Citlamina is a native of Mexico and currently a master’s degree student in clarinet performance at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music. Citlamina and the other students who have volunteered their time and talents to JARC are all scholarship recipients of the Digital Clarinet Academy’s Spirit of Community Scholarship, which was developed in January 2021 as a tribute to musician Lucile Myers who had two loves: people and music.

The scholarship awards students with a membership to the Thrive program by Music 360, which provides them with live events, a video library, resources, a community and more, all with the goal of expanding their growth and empowering music students on their journey. As scholarship recipients, these students give back to the community by sharing their talents virtually to various organizations while spreading their love and enjoyment of the clarinet.

The people JARC serves are always excited by these highly anticipated 30- to 45-minute performances and remain engaged throughout each virtual event. In addition to Citlamina, clarinet scholarship recipients Tim Hanley and Abbey Young have also performed virtually for JARC. These performers are all accomplished musicians and graduates of music schools and conservatories throughout the U.S. and Mexico. For JARC, students arrange an interactive session over Zoom with solo, duet and trio selections that include conversations about the pieces they perform.

Tim, who is currently in a doctoral program at Rutgers University with a goal to teach at the college level, shared that the people JARC serves were one of the most engaging audiences he has ever played for, both in-person or online. “The performance was really great. They were all very engaged, asking a lot of questions about my instrument and sharing their thoughts on each piece I played.”

The clarinetists typically play classical music pieces. Abbey has also performed a trio for JARC with two fellow musicians, a pianist and a celloist.

“Live music is often not accessible to the people we serve, either because of the limitations of the venue or environmental factors such as extreme lighting, noise level and density of people,” shares JARC CEO Shaindle Braunstein. “The people we serve love music and welcome opportunities to explore all modalities of music. Private concerts enable those we serve to enjoy the experience, while also offering an opportunity to learn about music and different instruments.”

JARC serves 120 people with developmental disabilities in 45 locations in Metro Detroit via group homes, independent living services and in-home respite care. The organization strives to provide the highest quality of direct care services, alongside a wide range of social, recreational and religious opportunities that ensure a full, rich life, all made possible through JARC’s relationships with individuals and organizations like the Digital Clarinet Academy.

JARC is always looking for new, creative opportunities to enhance the lives of the people they serve. If you’re interested in volunteering with JARC, visit www.jarc.org/volunteer.