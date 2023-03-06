The people JARC serves enjoyed the evening watching the game in the company of their housemates.

Many people served by JARC were among the more than 110 million who tuned into the 57th Super Bowl in February. JARC, a local nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities in 45 locations in Metro Detroit, decorated the homes of the people they serve for the big game and provided chips, salsa and pizza.

This yearly celebration is made possible by the Andy Collins Super Bowl Party Fund. Andy is a person served by JARC who is an avid football fan and whose family raises money each year to fund Super Bowl celebrations for all interested persons that JARC serves. This year, donations covered parties in 17 JARC homes where residents were eager to participate. If any money remains in the fund after the Super Bowl, it is contributed to other activities for persons served and other recreational uses, such as community events and outings, celebrations and in-home activities.

Courtesy of JARC

JARC’s mission of providing the people they serve with full and meaningful lives is made possible through the gifts of many generous donors. If you are interested in donating to JARC, visit jarc.org/give to learn more.