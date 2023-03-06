Federation staff member John Hardwick will exercise his connection to the Jewish community with his first Israel trip.

John Hardwick of Royal Oak, director of marketing operations for the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, is traveling to Israel for the first time on Federation’s Motor City Mission trip this month.

Hardwick, 55, has worked at Federation for nearly 16 years. Though he’s not Jewish and was raised Catholic, Hardwick has felt a connection to the Jewish community here in that time.

“As a non-Jew, I’ve been so welcomed into the community, and I’ve learned so much about it since I’ve worked here,” Hardwick said. “I’ve probably participated in far more Jewish rites of passage — I’ve been to so many weddings and bar mitzvahs and brises, and funerals and shivahs, that I feel very much a part of and welcomed into the community. It just seemed like a natural next step to want to go to Israel, especially with people in the community.”

As part of his role at Federation, Hardwick knew about the Motor City Mission ever since Federation leadership began talking about it. Hardwick’s team built the website, did the marketing for it and created the look and feel for it. But Hardwick never actually thought he would be able to participate until they asked him if he would like to go and photograph it. Hardwick has photo-graphed Federation events for years.

“So, I’m actually going to participate as a photographer, which is really good because that’ll give me a chance to see it in a whole different light,” he said. “I’ll be hopping from bus to bus and hopefully capturing a little bit of everything.”

Hardwick says he’s always wanted to go somewhere “ancient” where people still live. Visiting the Holy Land for the first time will surely fulfill that dream.

“One thing I’ve always been fascinated about with Israel is it’s been there for thousands and thousands of years,” Hardwick said. “I mean, how old is the city of Jerusalem, 5,000 years old? And it’s still populated with people who carry that history and tradition forward with them in their daily lives, and I’ve never been anywhere like that. Plus, the fact that Tel Aviv is so modern, I want to see the contrast.”

In his 15+ years at Federation, Hardwick has been around Israelis regularly. From Shinshinim to staff he’s worked with, he’s always wanted to see where they came from.

Travel is like “life on fast forward,” Hardwick believes, in that you never come back from a vacation the same person. It makes your world bigger and expands your knowledge and understanding. Hardwick hopes this trip does the same.

“And I’ve never been somewhere where not only is the language different, but the alphabet is also different, just a whole different way of life,” Hardwick said. “I’ve always been interested in interacting with people who didn’t grow up the same way I did.”