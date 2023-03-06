The Jewish Women Artists Network of the Women’s Caucus for Art is collaborating with Art and Scroll Studio on a free virtual event on March 15 at 9 p.m. in anticipation of Passover.

Art and Scroll Studio produces a Zoom series featuring Judaica artists. Each episode is dedicated to promoting a featured creator and maker of Judaica art.

Flight and Freedom will feature Ruth Weisberg and Heather Stoltz. Weisberg, a University of Michigan alumna, has been a pioneer for women in art and art education at every step of her accomplished career. As an organizer, activist and leader, Weisberg is well known for her paintings reflecting upon the cycle of life and the continuity of generations.

Stoltz is a fiber artist who creates quilted wall hangings and fabric sculptures inspired by social justice issues, Jewish texts and domestic life.

For free tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/WeisbergStoltzFreeTickets.