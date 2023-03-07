Gesher Human Services will be holding a new program called Computer Basics for Job Seekers from March 13-29, offering 12 hours of classroom time at its headquarters in Southfield (29699 Southfield Road).

The program is being offered by the nonprofit agency as a new report shows that digitization of work across the U.S. is expanding, with more than three-quarters of jobs being considered medium or high-skilled using computer technology; in 2002 more than half of workers had low digital skill-level jobs. The concern is that this is leading to greater inequalities in terms of employment and income opportunities for those without basic computer knowledge.

The cost of the program is $199, but full and partial scholarships are available; the program is free to unemployed people who are looking for work. Students will be given a portable flash drive to transport files plus a workbook. They can either bring their own laptop or use one of the agency’s. Classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays, March 13-29, from 1-3 p.m.

To register, contact David Rotter at drotter@geshermi.org or call (248) 233-4243 for an enrollment application.