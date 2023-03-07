Coby Goutkovitch took a long and winding road that led him to Coby’s Judaica.

Coby Goutkovitch, 63, is “one of the most beloved people in our community,” shares Rabbi Shneur Silberberg of Bais Chabad Torah Center in West Bloomfield. He reflects on the contrast between a typical store and Coby’s Judaica: “The goal of a store is to make sales. Coby’s store is foremost a space for people to gather.”

Practically any time you walk into Coby’s Judaica at the JCC in West Bloomfield, Coby is engaged in conversation with a visitor, who’s often just schmoozing rather than shopping the vast collection of Judaic inventory, almost all made in and imported from Israel.

Coby’s paternal grandfather Chanoch Goutkovitch studied art alongside Marc Chagall in Vitepsk, Belarus. Art and Jewish identity are the lifeforce in Coby’s ancestral veins. It might be surprising to learn all the life stops along his journey to Coby’s Judaica.

The Life of Coby

Coby was born in Afula, Israel. His family can trace their known ancestry in Israel to the arrival of Coby’s maternal great-grandparents in Israel in the 1860s. At the time, all that existed in Afula were a Turkish train station and a few homes.

As a child, Coby spent his summers on his grandparents’ farm in Zichron Yaakov. The farm was mainly orchards and vineyards. Coby dreamed of growing up and being a farmer — working hard tilling and tending the soil, and reaping the fruits of his labor. At the age of 13, Coby left to study for four years at Pardes Hanna, an agricultural high school in Pardes Hanna.

Like art, the tradition of farming is engrained in Coby’s DNA. Coby’s grandfather Yehuda Kaufman was one of the founders of the Carmel Vineyard in Zichron Yaakov, which operates to this day. His grandfather was one of several Jews sent to France to study the winery business by Baron Rothschild. When Israel became a state, Yehuda Kaufman changed his last name to Israeli.

After graduating from Pardes Hanna, Coby enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces. This mandatory military service “changed my direction,” he said. The military responsibilities of the unit to which Coby was assigned specialized in the relationship between Israel and Lebanon, primarily protecting the Christian minority and doing the work necessary to avoid the flourishing of terrorists and terrorism.

Coby was forever changed by his time in the IDF. Being a farmer was no longer his life path. “I missed the train,” he shares. His grandfather had passed, and the farm was sold.

Coby started working for a company selling welding supplies from Israel to the United States. Through this work, he first visited Michigan. At the time, the America-Israel Chamber of Commerce was based at the JCC. There, Coby met Shelley Jackier, who connected him with Warren-based General Dynamics. In 1989, Coby moved to Michigan and took a job at General Dynamics.

In addition to working at General Dynamics, Coby worked for grocery store Farmer Jack, importing frozen vegetarian food from Israel. Then, Coby founded Decks by Coby, a company specializing in construction and maintenance of custom decks. The company thrived and still exists today under different ownership.

Overcoming Challenges

In 1994, Coby was in a car accident that broke his neck and back and derailed his life. He sold Decks by Coby. For three years, he was out of work and fighting to regain his health and physical ability. At the time, Coby had five children at Hillel Day School. Coby said he is grateful to Hillel Day School for the financial help establishing affordable tuition payment plans that allowed the children to continue their Jewish day school education there.

Reentering the workforce after the accident, Coby accepted a position as a janitor responsible for working nights cleaning Macomb Community College. His second day on the job, Coby was promoted to supervisor assistant. Within a few months, Coby was supervising the cleaning of three commercial buildings in Troy, including Top of Troy, the biggest building at that time.

Around 2000, Coby and his friend David Mendelson bought into Argency Computer Systems Inc., a company specializing in refurbishing and reselling printers. Coby became the general manager.

Selling Judaica

Then, finally, the stars aligned and, in 2002, Coby and David Mendelson bought Esther’s Judaica & Gift World on the corner of Orchard Lake and Maple. Everybody in the Metro Detroit Jewish community knew Esther’s. Under Esther, most vendors for the shop were out of Brooklyn, New York. And most of the products were made in China. Coby immediately shifted the business to sourcing products from Israel.

About two years after the purchase, Coby and David decided to end their business ties. David continued with Argency, and Coby became the sole owner of Esther’s. At this point, Coby changed the name of the business to Coby’s Judaica and embraced transforming the shop into Metro Detroit’s little Israeli marketplace.

The shop moved to the JCC around 2013. Coby shifted to importing products from Israeli artists and creators with products made in Israel.

Coby’s Judaica’s main means of sales is in person, with limited online presence. When the COVID pandemic shut down the world, many businesses suffered because much non-essential brick-and-mortar commerce screeched to a halt. Coby expressed his deep gratitude to the JCC administrators for allowing him to schedule appointments and admit one person at a time to shop at Coby’s Judaica. “I felt really cared for and welcomed,” he said.

Zemirah Weber, a gifted musician and member of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, expressed her gratitude to Coby for finding the perfect tallit for her. “He is a great guy that truly cares about the lives and events of the Jewish community,” Zemirah said.

“People gravitate to Coby,” added Rabbi Silberberg.

It is undeniable that Coby is exactly where he is meant to be.

What Can you Find at Coby’s?

Visit Coby’s Judaica in the JCC 6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, Coby’s Judaica is open Sunday to Friday. To visit and shop, just sign in at the welcome desk at the JCC and write you are visiting Coby’s. He will welcome you with open arms, and you will not only find everything you need for a joyful and beautiful Jewish life, but you will also meet a friend. Visit him online at www.jerusalemartistmarket.com.