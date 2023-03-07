Congregation Shaarey Zedek’s new program blends tefillah, theater and learning.

Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield has a new program for kids of all ages and the whole family: Drama & Davening.

Drama & Davening blends the traditional prayers of Shabbat in Hebrew with fun, dramatized versions of the weekly Torah portion, as well as icebreaker games and an opportunity to lead the congregation in the final prayer of Adon Olam on the bimah in the main sanctuary. The program is run by Ari Reis, CSZ’s director of Youth and Family Learning, and Annie Klinger, CSZ’s youth adviser.

The program begins with an opening prayer to sing along to, usually something like Shalom Rav, to get everyone in the mood.

Drama & Davening then gets into “Make up your own Midrash,” a “finish your sentence” game where participants sit around and build their own story about, ideally, the Torah. The game is guided by Reis and Klinger who are strategically placed in between the kids so they can add words to make it into a Midrash.

“It becomes kind of a fun exercise in free-flow thinking,” Reis said.

The group also does a circle walk, where all the kids start walking around in a circle and a leader calls out someone or something they need to act like.

“For example, we acted out the 10 Plagues. So, we have you walk through and you’d cover your eyes and pretend to be in the dark,” Reis explained.

The program then gets into basic introductory prayers like Barechu, Ma Tovu and Shema, and then into the Torah service. During the Torah service, scripts are brought out for the dramatized portion. Reis always has a script of the play for the week, but on some occasions, like when the kids are skewing young, paper bag dramatics are brought out instead.

“You get a bag full of props and, if we’re talking about the plagues, I would come out and have different props that look like plagues, and the kids have to make a play about these particular plagues. If it’s really good, potentially, it’s going to make its way onto the main bimah,” Reis said.

By that time, ending prayers begin and there’s often time for one more game, such as an imagination station where participants use their creativity to imagine themselves walking through the Sea of Reeds or any number of different scenarios.

Then the kids head down to the sanctuary and help lead the final prayer of Adon Olam. Finally, the group sits together for kiddush and free lunch after services.

“It’s a great program,” Reis said. “We’re really hopeful it’s going to continue to grow because it’s very popular.”

Drama & Davening began in October and takes place one Shabbat a month. CSZ’s Rabbi Aaron Starr and Rabbi Yoni Dahlen are both involved in the program as well.

Reis is hoping to expand it further next year by hiring more professionals. Rabbi Yoni is interested in hiring people from theater companies to come and actually teach the acting, and they’re applying for a grant to allow them to do that.

Reis believes the program’s interactivity and its way of blending tefillah, theater and impromptu, informal learning is what sets it apart.

“It feeds the creative energy we need in Judaism,” he said.

“Kids are excited to come to shul, put on a costume and pretend to have a staff like Moses or that there’s frogs raining down on them, and just play around, have some fun and then associate that with learning, Torah, Judaism and community.

“The more fun and inviting we can make shul, the more people will come.”