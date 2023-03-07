HarMoney, an interactive virtual program which aims to improve the lives of local families struggling with debt by providing financial education, will begin March 13 and run through April 17.

The program, offered by Gesher Human Services, is geared toward low- to moderate-income families who have a credit score of 620 or below. The program, launched in 2021, focuses on improving financial health through budgeting, credit and money management, and savings advice.

This year Gesher Human Services updated HarMoney, shortening the length of the program from 12 to six weeks.

After successfully completing the program, participants could receive a financial grant of up to $2,500 (compared with up to $1,000 previously) toward a down payment for purchasing a new home or toward credit liabilities.

Participants must meet all eligibility and program requirements and claim their grant within six months of the final session. HarMoney 2023 is made possible by a grant from Huntington National Bank.

To learn more about HarMoney or to register for the program, email financialhelp@geshermi.org or call (248) 233-4299.