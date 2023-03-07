This day raises awareness for the sleep disorder narcolepsy.

Lansing, Michigan – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an official proclamation designating Saturday, March 11, 2023, as Suddenly Sleepy Saturday. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness for narcolepsy, a sleep disorder which affects one in every 2,000 people in the United States.

Some of narcolepsy’s key symptoms are excessive daytime sleepiness, sleep attacks, sudden micro-sleeps, sleep paralysis, and disrupted nighttime sleep. To understand what narcolepsy feels like, the average person would have to stay awake for at least 72 hours.

Historically, Suddenly Sleepy Saturday falls the day before Americans turn their clocks ahead for daylight savings time when even those who do not have narcolepsy may feel more drowsy than normal.

If the U.S. Government passes the Sunlight Protection Act (establishing a permanent daylight savings time), Suddenly Sleepy Saturday will still be relevant as it typically falls the weekend before Sleep Awareness Week.

The proclamation was requested by Dorene Finer of West Bloomfield, who worked in collaboration with Narcolepsy Network, a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting people with narcolepsy, raising awareness about narcolepsy, and promoting research for treatment and a cure for this serious neurological sleep disorder.

Finer became involved with the Narcolepsy Network to connect with others who share the rare disease and to educator others about narcolepsy. In her experience, many people, including those in the medical profession, have a limited understanding of narcolepsy.

For more information about narcolepsy and Narcolepsy Network, visit www.narcolepsynetwork.org. To arrange an interview with Dorene, call 248-760-3618 or email beware626@aol.com.